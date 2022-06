Tres Palmas - The 1st time on the market in over 50 years. Located on a quiet street, this sunny and welcoming single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with wonderful mountain views sits on almost 1/4 acre with an inviting swimming pool is ready for your summer fiestas. Amenities include a great room with a fireplace opening to a large southern-facing backyard, an informal dining room that opens to a covered entertaining patio, and a recently remodeled primary bathroom. Ready to move into or bring to the next level. Houses in this section of the neighborhood are rarely available. Located in the Foothill School attendance area and within close proximity to Tuckers Grove Park.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO