Spring miracles

HALE – Just south of Hale, down a dirt drive, inside the walls of an old red barn, one of Spring’s miracles is unfolding: baby Lambs! Around the first of May every year, lambs are born on the Barclay Ranch. Lots of lambs!. Growing up, Eldon Barclay...
Barbara Baldwin was born in Monroe on July 14, 1944 to Owen and Ora (Brooks) England. Barb, along with her sister Ruth (Frank) Hammac, her brother Cartis England and their parents lived in LaSalle for the majority of her life and she graduated from Monroe High School in 1962. In...
GRAYLING AREA – Camp Grayling has four (4) major range complex areas, which consist of:. SOUTH CAMP (small arms ranges): Near our Lake Margrethe neighbors. SOUTH CAMP RANGES 1-21/RANGE 13 COMPLEX (mortars & demolition range): Near Lake Margrethe. RANGE 30 COMPLEX (multi-purpose range complex):. Small Fan: All roads and...
Thomas Allen Swanson, age 78, of Prudenville passed away on Monday June 13, 2022 at home. Tom was born February 29, 1944 in Saginaw, Michigan to Sherwood and Alice (Fager) Swanson. He served in the US Coast Guard from 1967-1971. Tom was married on July 11, 1970 in Houghton Lake to Michele McClintic. He attended Detroit College of Law where he graduated in 1975. The couple moved to the Houghton Lake area over 40 years ago. He was a former Prosecuting Attorney for Roscommon County, later he started his own law practice and was still actively working. When Tom wasn’t working he enjoyed fishing, story telling and hanging out with his children, grandchildren and countless friends.
Mr. Robert Eugene Pena, 57 of Lewiston, Michigan died on June 11, 2022 surrounded by the love of his family after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in LaFayette, Indiana on December 21, 1964 to the late, Dominick and Viola (White) Pena. Robert married Lynette (Cox) Pena on September 18, 1998 and together the couple celebrated 23 years of marriage before his passing. Robert worked as a truck driver for numerous companies for 20+ years under the handle “Slo Ride.” He also worked for NTH Construction alongside his good friend, Dennis Nihranz. He enjoyed a variety of hobbies including watching NASCAR, fishing, wrestling, football, and rides on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Robert was a very strong, social man and loved to visit with friends and family. He was a gypsy at heart and loved traveling. His last vacation was spent alongside his family when they traveled to Texas to help their daughter, Shelbey move. Robert often spoke about the trip and how much it meant to him. He leaves behind many loving memories, endless laughs, and family and friends that will miss him dearly.
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – The East Bay Hubbard Lake boating access site in Alcona County will temporarily close starting Monday, June 13, for site enhancements that will make it safer for Hubbard Lake boater traffic to get into and out of the water. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will...
