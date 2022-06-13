Chincoteague High School 2022 Graduation

By Stefanie Jackson – Subrina Parker, principal of Kiptopeke Elementary School, may be retiring, but her story isn’t over yet. It started in Townsend, where she was born Subrina Owens and was raised in the same house she lives in now. She attended Northampton County Public Schools from...
Story and Photos by Stefanie Jackson – The Accomack Education Association honored six retiring Accomack County Public Schools employees at a dinner and award ceremony at Nandua High School June 8. Every retiree received a plaque, and some received gifts from their principals or supervisors as thanks for their...
By Stefanie Jackson – The new superintendent of Northampton County Public Schools will be Jaime Cole, who has served as associate superintendent for the last year. “I am pleased to be selected and to also work as a team with all the school leaders, the board members, the community, the parents,” Cole said upon signing her contract during a special school board meeting June 9.
SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a racist and threatening video post made by a student in Wicomico County. The brief video, which caused uproar online before being taken down, shows a young teen boy holding what appears to be a scoped rifle. The teen also makes a remark about shooting black people, though the language he uses is stronger in nature. The Sheriff’s Office says it located the teen, who is a student at Parkside High School, and removed the gun from his possession, which turned out to be a pellet rifle.
Two students doing field work for a project sponsored by the College of William and Mary were rescued from the bayside marsh near Young’s Creek Tuesday morning. According to Director of Public Safety, C. Ray Pruitt, the two female students had traveled approximately 700 yards into the marsh and were overcome with the heat and humidity.
Broadwater Academy senior and three-sport student-athlete Willie Holden signed to Shenandoah University Thursday, June 2. Holden will compete for the Hornets’ track and field team. During his time at Broadwater, Holden had a successful track career, placing seventh in the state for long jump with a 19-11.75 jump and eighth for 4×100-meter relay.
The Northampton Yellow Jackets varsity boys soccer team participated in the VHSL Class 1 state soccer tournement in Salem, Va., last week. The Yellow Jackets faced Auburn High School in the semifinals Friday, June 10, and won 1-0. The following morning, the Yellow Jackets faced Galax High School in the...
By Carol Vaughn — Parksley held a double celebration Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, marking five years of having a DMV Select office in town as well as the completion of extensive renovations to the building that houses both the DMV and town office. The building, the...
The Nandua Warriors varsity soccer team traveled to Salem, Va., to compete in the Virginia Class 2 State semifinal game Friday, June 10. Nandua was matched up against a strong Glenvar High School squad. Glenvar took an early lead in the first half going up 1-0 on the Warriors. Odin...
Sportfishing on the Eastern Shore is a popular activity. It’s one of the many draws to living in the area, appealing to longtime residents, tourists, and emigrating retirees. None have enjoyed this recreation more than Onancock’s George Phillips. “I think I’ve caught every saltwater species here,” the 83-year-old...
Mrs. Sally Perkins, 79, wife of Bill Perkins and a resident of Silver Beach, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence. A native of Pittsburgh, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Faris Feland and the late Clara Virginia Abry Feland. She was a retired legal secretary for attorney Herman Walker.
After a two-year hiatus, members of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association and Ladies Auxiliary are returning to Ocean City in person for their annual convention. Set next week from June 18-22, the conference will feature all of the seminars, meetings, services, contests and other activities that were forced to a virtual platform — and in some cases canceled altogether — in 2020 and 2021.
Central Accomack and Shore Little League hosted its annual Machine Pitch All-Stars Tournament June 9 to 11. The winner of the series was determined in a best two out of three format. Shore took the lead with a 8-4 victory in the first game. Central Accomack outscored Shore in the...
BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash involving a police officer that happened Thursday morning. Shortly after 10 a.m., troopers responded to a crash that occurred on Route 90 at Route 113 in Berlin. Preliminary investigation has revealed that a white Lexus ES sedan driven by 75-year-old Bruce Albany of Ocean City was traveling westbound on Route 90 when he tried to make a U-turn in front of an unmarked Princess Anne Police Department patrol vehicle, driven by Chief Robert Wink. We’re told Chief Wink was also traveling eastbound on Route 90 at the time of the incident.
Chincoteague is one of the best places to go on summer vacation, and with so many nice restaurants on the island, it's also a great place to be a foodie. Here are a few local restaurants in Chincoteague you'll want to try next time you are in town.
The Princess Anne police chief and a 75-year-old Ocean City man are recovering at hospitals after a crash Thursday morning in Worcester County, June 16. The wreck happed at 10 a.m. along Route 90 in Berlin. Chief Robert Wink was driving east in his unmarked patrol car when a Lexus ES heading west tried to make a U-turn ahead of him, a news release said.
SALISBURY, Md. – A Crisfield man has been convicted of murder and other charges related to a January 2021 fatal shooting in Salisbury. On January 29, 2021, 30-year-old Levonte Martin traveled from his Crisfield home to Parkside Apartments in Salisbury. Martin hit in the shadows for more than an hour while waiting for his victim’s arrival. At around 10 p.m., Devonta Fagans pulled into the parking lot and parked his car in front of Building 506. When the victim got out of his vehicle, Martin ambushed Fagans, shooting him multiple times. Martin then fled to a neighboring apartment complex where he found transportation back to Crisfield.
Staff Report – On June 13, 2022, at approximately 7:24 p.m., Virginia State Police were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash in Accomack County that resulted in a fatality. The driver and sole occupant of a 2006 Ford Mustang, 17-year-old Joshua Antonio Vasquez, was traveling northbound on Mount Nebo...
Mrs. Cynthia Dianne Lambert, 62, of Nassawadox, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, in Clear Spring, Md. Born Dec. 30, 1959, in Hagerstown, Md., she was the daughter of Dottie L. (Murray) Reed and the late Donald Turner Reed. Cindy was a 1977 graduate of Clear Spring High School and...
