Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old woman from the Navajo Nation who was last seen the evening of May 29. According to the missing persons poster, Amber Ashley Slivers was last seen getting into a grey Nissan SUV with tinted windows and black rims in Pinedale, New Mexico. A Cardinal sticker was also said to be on the left rear window of the car.

NAVAJO, NM ・ 8 DAYS AGO