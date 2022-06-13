Expect traffic delays Thursday on Huntsville Brownsferry Road

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect traffic stoppages Thursday on Huntsville Brownsferry Road between Interstate 65 and U.S. 31.

Beginning at 8 a.m., weather permitting, a contractor will be setting girders for bridge construction at Swan Creek. ALDOT said to expect intermittent traffic stoppages of 15 to 30 minutes for safety as girders are delivered and moved into position.

The work is expected to take about four hours. ALDOT advises motorists to use alternate routes or plan additional travel time.

The $13.3 million project is expanding more than a mile of the corridor west of Exit 347, including bridge and culvert construction. It began in August 2021.