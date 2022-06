CLEVELAND – Jadeveon Clowney was more than happy to reunite in Cleveland with Myles Garrett. There was another former teammate of his that also drew him back to the Browns. "I talked to him a few times before he signed, after he signed," the Browns defensive end said during the final day of minicamp inside the stadium. "We stayed in touch through that whole thing about coming here. If he come, then I come. I told him if he goes, I'll follow him up here. I'll go back. That's what it came down too."

