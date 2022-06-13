ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glade Springs, WV

Magic, Mystery, and Murder returns to Glade Springs

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH COUNTY, WV(WVNS) — For the first time since 2019 Harry Potter Fans gathered at the resort at Glade Springs for magic, mystery, and murder during the third annual Wizarding Weekend. This year’s event brought about all new elements for those in attendance. From activities out on...

Hinton News

Greenbrier River overflows with color

Few things are as peaceful and resplendent as slowly floating along the Greenbrier River. The glistening water, gorgeous fauna, passing ducks and fish swimming below make for a delightful experience. Once each year, the Greenbrier is decorated with every color of the rainbow during Second Saturday's Color the River. Another successful event is in the books for 2022. Thousands of people from near and far came out to float the river on Saturday, June 11. Many helping hands went into making this event possible. According to Amy Richmond with the City of Hinton, multiple organizations and groups were involved. Event organizers...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

A new Bark Park makes its way to Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A new dog park is coming to the heart of Mercer County. Crews with the City of Princeton are in the process of putting together the new Bark Park which is located behind the Princeton Recreation Center. The park features two spacious fenced portions for small and larger dogs, benches for their owners […]
PRINCETON, WV
Lootpress

Charleston eatery announces closure, final days of restaurant operation

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gourmet Fast LLC of Charleston announced Thursday that it will be closing its doors this weekend. The establishment – which places an emphasis on fine dining without the extensive wait time – released a statement designating Saturday, June 18th as their final day as an active restaurant, citing a lack of walk-in business as the catalyst for the decision.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Starlight Drive-In opens Thursday

LOCHGELLY, WV — (WVNS) — A new drive-in theater in Fayette County will offer movie nights under the stars, and it will be open later today! Starlight Drive-In on Lochgelly Road is the vision of Chuck Miller, who grew up in Fayetteville and wanted to offer the drive-in experience in his home county. “It’s been […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Glade Springs, WV
WVNS

Beckley set to host a nationwide classic car show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Fans of antique automobiles are in for a treat that is right down the road. For the first time ever, the city of Beckley is set to host a regional car show for a nationwide organization. The Antique Automobile Club of America chose to host their Eastern Spring national event right […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Greenlight Dispensary holds event to get marijuana card

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A local dispensary planned an event to help inform the public about Medical Marijuana. Greenlight Dispensary in Princeton will hold a patient drive event at their shop in Expert Circle. The event features a friendly dispensary staff who can answer questions about Medical Marijuana. Brittany Elmore, General Manager of the Princeton Greenlight Dispensary […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

New sundries business opens in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A business in Princeton recently expanded. Sweet Pea Hill Boutique added the expanded shop to their business. Iron Hill Provisions and Sundries provides menswear, gourmet foods, and treats. Angela Hill, the owner of both Sweet Pea Hill and Iron Hill said she wouldn’t have imagined expanding had it not been for the overwhelming […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Foster parents struggle as Walmart no longer accepts vouchers

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Foster parents in West Virginia are struggling as Walmart is no longer accepting Foster Parent vouchers. Foster parents in West Virginia receive a $300 voucher to make purchases such as clothes, diapers, car seats, or baby formula for their foster kids. But, with Walmart no longer accepting the vouchers, many foster […]
Person
Ashley Long
Metro News

Ascend West Virginia welcomes 33 new citizens to Lewisburg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ascend West Virginia is welcoming its second class of new citizens that are moving to the Mountain State from 19 different states. Leaders of the program on Tuesday announced 33 people are relocating to the Greenbrier Valley from as far away as California. Ascend WV is...
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Housing company finds new home in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A local company opens a brand new factory in Greenbrier County. Montani Homes CEO Denny Barker got the idea to make affordable housing more accessible after the events of Hurricane Katrina. Because of the many obstacles, the company did not officially begin until 2019, and even then they did not […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Here are the top 10 films shot in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — You may not think of West Virginia as a filmmaking state, but the Mountain State has seen plenty of critically acclaimed films come through its mountains. This list was compiled using the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) website. Here are some facts about West Virginia moviemaking: McDowell County was the only county […]
MOVIES
Lootpress

Beckley Crossing Roadwork Underway

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A long awaited improvement is underway at the Beckley Crossing Shopping Center. Crews are working to pave the causeway between the stoplight by Beckley Auto Mall and the stoplight across from the Golden Corral. The causeway, which has been in disrepair for some time, has been a point of consternation for area residents navigating the busy shopping district.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Crews on scene of head-on crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews are on the scene Thursday evening of a head-on crash in the West Side area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. Those involved are being checked out at the scene, located at the intersection of Strawberry Road and Coal River Road, for possible injuries. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Tazewell County Animal Shelter faces a Code Red situation

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–One local animal shelter in Virginia needs help as they reach Code Red. The Tazewell County Animal Shelter is on the verge of euthanizing animals to make space for new intakes. Director of the shelter, Jenny Dawson said she’s thankful they haven’t had to go that route yet. She said she needs assistance […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WBOY 12 News

WV churches to observe National Eucharistic Revival—What is that?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The weekend of June 18 and June 19 marks the first local events of the Catholic Church’s three-year National Eucharistic Revival, and churches in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will hold Eucharistic processions in observance. During Eucharistic processions, priests lead families and organizations throughout the streets, carrying the Blessed Sacrament inside a […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WJHL

Richlands salon owner could face 30 years for pandemic funds fraud

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Richlands, Virginia woman who owned a local nail and hair salon pleaded guilty to using pandemic unemployment benefits through mail fraud. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Mandi Dawn Hammond, 36, closed her salon, Jama Nail Beauty Bar & Gift Shop, for six weeks starting in […]
RICHLANDS, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Raleigh; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Raleigh County in southeastern West Virginia East central Wyoming County in southern West Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 742 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sophia, or 8 miles southwest of Beckley, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Beckley, Mabscott, Sophia, Crab Orchard, Dry Creek, Macarthur, Coal City, Shady Spring, Beaver, Daniels, Lester, Rhodell, Ghent, Glen Daniel and Josephine. This includes the following highways West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 28 and 43. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 120 and 137. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

