Fred Maturin

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Richard Wayne Touchet, 74, who died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Reverend Louis J. Richard and con-celebrant, Father Glenn Meaux will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Ben Segura, Cade Touchet, Kelly Richard, Jr., Eric Durke, Joshua Durke, Grant Johnson, and Jaiden Hungerford. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren, brothers, and all past and present Police Jury members. Lectors for the service will be Ron Darby and Wendy Parich. Gift bearers will be Bobbie and Kelly Richard, and Rita and Ernal Broussard.

VERMILION PARISH, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO