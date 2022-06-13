ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Fred Maturin

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Fred Maturin, 86, who died Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Eastridge Nursing Center. He will be laid to...

