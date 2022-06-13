ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Mayor on council request to ‘discuss performance’ of City Manager

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson spoke about the...

dmagazine.com

The City Manager Is Safe, For Now, but the Mess Remains

The attempt to expedite the performance review of City Manager T.C. Broadnax has devolved into a messy, confusing trash heap of allegations and backroom chatter presided over by a mayor who has made clear his preference to see Dallas’ chief executive removed from his position. After Mayor Eric Johnson...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

As DART expands, neighbors sound off on noise and safety concerns

This 26-mile rail line will run from southeast Plano to DFW Airport, seat about 230 passengers and serve Collin, Dallas and Tarrant counties. Council Member Cara Mendelsohn said DART has not done enough to keep residents informed. The Silver line goes through her district. "After 15 years of misrepresenting and...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

1 year after groundbreaking, water district reports ‘considerable progress’ on reservoir

One year to the day after breaking ground on Lake Ralph Hall, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District is reporting “considerable progress” on the future reservoir. Lake Ralph Hall will be a 7,600-acre reservoir in southeast Fannin County. It is expected to be completed in 2025 and be delivering water by 2026 to the Upper Trinity Regional Water District and member communities, including Denton County.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Two Mesquite developments proposed on Highway 80

An apartment complex proposed to be located on Highway 80 sparked controversy at a Monday Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission meeting. The complex, a 96-unit building proposed to be located at 901 East Highway 80, aims to provide low-income housing for Mesquite residents. Residents from Mesquite’s Hillcrest Apartments spoke at the meeting saying a new building would be a good alternative to the current conditions of their housing. Members of a local United Methodist church also spoke in favor of the complex because of the need for low-income housing in the city.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Citywide juvenile curfew approved by Allen City Council

A citywide curfew for minors in Allen will remain in effect for another three years, the Allen City Council decided in a unanimous vote Tuesday night. The vote was for an ordinance that would have subjected all minors over the age of nine and under the age of 17 to a citywide curfew of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite City Council revises trash ordinance

As part of Mesquite’s Clean City Initiative, the City Council approved new requirements for its solid waste customers last summer to help beautify Mesquite through the reduction of scattered trash and debris. The revised ordinance requires residents to place trash in a trash bag, place the trash bag in a trash can, and designates specific times when trash and bulk items can be set out for pick up. Residents will benefit from the new ordinance by having a cleaner community that reduces the spread of disease and animal and insect infestation. Fees for violations of the ordinance will begin to be issued beginning July 1. Fee amounts for each violation will be as follows.
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Richardson closes Heights Family Aquatic Center for the summer

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The lifeguard shortage has made way to another North Texas city.  The Heights Family Aquatic Center will remain closed during the 2022 summer swim season due to a shortage of available lifeguards, the City of Richardson said in a release.  The city said that the reason behind closing their most centralized pool is because it takes three times as many lifeguards to operate compared to the other aquatic facilities in Richardson.  Despite the city's efforts to attract lifeguards, which included increased pay and rewards for referrals, the city said it has not been able to hire the amount of staff needed to operate.Neighborhood pools in Richardson – Canyon Creek, Cottonwood, Glenville and Terrace – remain open six days a week with adequate staffing.  The city said it will continue to recruit and hire lifeguards.
RICHARDSON, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Dallas’ CFO Resigns

Dallas’ chief financial officer of six years, Elizabeth Reich, formally resigned to pursue another opportunity that hasn’t yet been announced. Her last day is June 30. Some of her tenure’s highlights include a deal to save the police and fire pension system in 2016, helping to secure federal dollars after tornadoes struck the area, and throughout the pandemic, as well as the passage of the city’s largest bond ever at $1.05 billion.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas’ Chief Financial Officer Resigns

The city of Dallas is losing its chief financial officer. Elizabeth Reich, who joined the city six years ago, notified City Manager T.C. Broadnax that she plans to resign on June 30 to pursue an unstated opportunity. Reich has helped the city through a number of crises. She brokered a...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite breaks ground on new industrial park

Stream Reality and the city of Mesquite broke ground on 20 East Trinity Pointe on Monday. This 280-acre industrial park, located on the I-20 corridor, is expected to bring more than 1,000 new jobs to Kaufman County and $1.4 million in Mesquite tax revenue annually at build-out, the city said.
MESQUITE, TX
WFAA

Providence Village HOA kicking out Section 8 renters

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from the Denton Housing Authority. Dozens of families in a small town just east of Denton, Texas are looking at having no place to call home soon. Revisha Threat became a Providence Village resident about...
PROVIDENCE VILLAGE, TX
keranews.org

A new Arlington docuseries tells the story of historic Black neighborhood 'The Hill'

The five-block neighborhood just north of downtown was the only dedicated space for Black residents during segregation. The Hill thrived because of Black entrepreneurs and the support system required to survive while physically and racially segregated from the rest of the city. Places of worship like Mount Olive Baptist Church, which still stands today, and night clubs including Lou's Blue Lounge, were cultural anchors.
ARLINGTON, TX
keranews.org

Dallas church self-appoints two LGBTQ pastors after bishop denies them positions

The issue of sexual orientation has long divided many Christian denominations. Last month, a more conservative branch of the United Methodist Church, or UMC, officially launched. The separation was based primarily on the UMC’s ordination and marriage of people who are LGBTQ. But those affiliated with the original denomination...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco police announce welfare concern in Frisco Lakes resolved peacefully

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated as more information was made available. The Frisco Police Department released an update at 2:46 p.m. Thursday, June 16, concerning a situation in the Frisco Lakes neighborhood. "Earlier today, the subject at the center of the welfare concern in Frisco Lakes was peacefully...
FRISCO, TX
keranews.org

Religious freedom or ‘life safety?' Clash over Dallas apartment complexes lands in federal court

That owner, Dallas-based Nuran, Inc., has taken these complaints to federal court. It sued the city for religious discrimination last month. But attorneys for Dallas paint a very different picture. They say their demands for repairs and permits are aimed at “ongoing life-safety issues” at the complexes. City codes, they maintain, "protect the health and safety of residents.”

