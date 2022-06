Miss Kansas 2022 is in the history books, with Miss Kiowa County Ayanna Hensley emerging as the new title holder. There were many exciting moments and memories made throughout the past week as 22 representatives came to Pratt to take part in traditional events like the 75ers Dinner and the Saturday Miss Kansas Parade, as well as to make life-long inspiring connections between aspiring princesses, fellow contestants, mentors, the Miss American organization and the many volunteers in the local community who come together each year to make this special event happen.

PRATT, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO