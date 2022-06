Logan Webb picked up the win after allowing five hits and three walks and striking out nine in seven scoreless innings of Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Royals. Webb turned in one of his best, if not his best, outing of the season on Tuesday, turning in his first scoreless outing of 2022. The 25-year-old has been far from dominant this year, holding a 3.43 ERA and a WHIP of 1.18 through 78 2/3 innings. However, we've seen him get hot before and fantasy owners are hoping this is the start of a good stretch, starting against the Braves on Monday.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO