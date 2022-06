CONTRA COSTA COUNTY - For anyone used to the Bay Area housing market being white hot, the idea of a buyer's market is unfathomable. But with interest rates rising and more homes coming online, a cool-off might be underway. Ian and Lauren Finn are ready to sell their 1,500 square foot, three bedroom, three bath home on Falling Star Drive in Martinez and move somewhere bigger - with more room for their kids Jack and Evelyn to run. There's a slight problem. So far, no buyers. "We were told by everyone that there would be tons of bidders, that it'd...

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO