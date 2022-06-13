ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

1 shooting victim taken to hospital in Denver

By Sean O'Donnell
DENVER (KDVR) — Update: The suspect in this shooting was involved in a police chase and serious crash on Interstate 225. Read more here .

Earlier: One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood on Monday.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting happened in the 7900 block of East Northfield Boulevard.

Here’s why you’re seeing smoky skies in Colorado

Police said the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

This part of Northfield Boulevard, also East 49th Avenue, has apartments on one side of the block and a retail shopping center with several popular businesses like Starbucks, Target and Bass Pro Shops on the other.

A FOX31 photojournalist said the scene is in the parking lot nearest the Bass Pro.

DPD has not released information about a suspect, but anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

