On May 6, the Beach Harbor Club welcomed its first baby. The condominium complex was built in 1970 and was a 55-and-older community up until the 1990s. There are original owners residing in the same units; condominiums have been passed down to the next generation, but no one can remember another newborn. The complex is abuzz that Blair Marie Sobotka is the first.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO