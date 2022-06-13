ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

L'Oréal must face UMass skin-cream lawsuit, U.S. appeals court says

By Blake Brittain
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292EoS_0g9clFZP00

(Reuters) - The University of Massachusetts and a Christian religious order can pursue a patent lawsuit against L'Oréal SA over several skin cream brands, a U.S. appeals court said Monday, reversing a lower court.

A Delaware federal judge misconstrued part of UMass' skin-cream patents when it found them invalid last year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said.

The parties and their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

UMass and Carmel Laboratories LLC sued L'Oréal SA and its U.S. subsidiary in Delaware federal court in 2017. The lawsuit said L'Oréal's RevitaLift moisturizer and unnamed products for Maybelline, Lancôme, and other L'Oréal brands use UMass' technology for skin creams with the chemical adenosine.

Carmel is a subsidiary of the Teresian Carmelites, a Massachusetts-based religious group that licenses the UMass patents to make Easeamine anti-aging face cream. Proceeds of Easeamine sales support the Carmelites' charitable works, the lawsuit said.

The Delaware court adopted UMass' proposed construction of the patents and found they cover a specific concentration of adenosine that reaches the dermal cells below the skin's outer layer. However, the court later found the patents were too vague based on that interpretation.

The Federal Circuit on Monday revived the patents after finding they instead cover a specific amount of adenosine applied to the skin's surface. The appeals court said its decision "eliminates an important premise" of the invalidity ruling and sent the case back for more proceedings.

The court also rejected L'Oréal's request to rule that it did not infringe. L'Oréal argued that UMass conceded the company's creams do not include the same amount of adenosine as its patented treatment under the new interpretation.

In addition, the Federal Circuit gave UMass and Carmel a new chance to argue that France-based L'Oréal SA should have to face the case in addition to L'Oréal USA Inc.

The case is University of Massachusetts v. L'Oréal SA, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 21-1969.

For UMass and Carmel: Jeffrey Lamken of MoloLamken; and Tamar Lusztig of Susman Godfrey

For L'Oréal: Eric Dittmann of Paul Hastings; and Katherine Murray of Ellis George Cipollone O'Brien Annaguey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Blake Brittain reports on intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. Reach him at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

The Supreme Court is about to rule on another scary voting rights case

The dispute in Ritter v. Migliori, an election case currently pending on the Supreme Court’s shadow docket, is beneath the dignity of a nation’s highest court. It involves a fight over whether 257 ballots cast in a low-level state judicial race should be tossed out because of a very minor paperwork error. It also involves a fairly obvious violation of a federal law providing that voters should not be disenfranchised due to such errors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass#Copyrights#Christian#L Or Al Sa#Carmel Laboratories Llc#Revitalift#Maybelline#The Teresian Carmelites#Easeamine
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Is Not Supposed to Have This Much Power

It’s June again—that time of year when Americans wake up each morning and wait for the Supreme Court to resolve our deepest political disagreements. To decide what the Constitution says about our bodily autonomy, our power to avert climate change, and our ability to protect children from guns, the nation turns not to members of Congress—elected by us—but to five oracles in robes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Laboratories
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Reuters

U.S. Congress votes to expand Supreme Court security

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives gave final congressional approval on Tuesday to a bill to bolster Supreme Court security in light of threats made against justices ahead of their anticipated ruling curtailing abortion rights. The legislation, which had already cleared the Senate, passed the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Supreme Court climate case might end regulation

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision in the coming days or weeks that could curtail EPA’s ability to drive down carbon emissions at power plants. But it could go much further than that. Legal experts are waiting to see if the ruling in West Virginia v....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy