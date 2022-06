June is the start of hurricane season and while Buncombe County may not be on the coast, we feel the indirect impacts of hurricane season every year. Most often, WNC is hit by heavy rainfall and high winds which can cause power, water, and gas outages, disrupt transportation, and pollute drinking water. The Emergency Preparedness Team at Buncombe County Health and Human Services has developed an arsenal of helpful resources and tips to make sure Buncombe residents are prepared for and stay safe during hurricane season this year.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO