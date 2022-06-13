How to unsend messages on iPhone

Here's your chance to download the latest macOS beta. Just be warned, it may be glitchy as it's just a beta. During the recent WWDC22 event, Apple spent a majority of its time-sharing the upcoming macOS13 Ventura with the world (maybe because the MacBook Pro M2 is a bit of a disappointment?). Not only did we get an intimate initiation into what to expect with Ventura, but we also got to see gratuitous video footage of Craig Federighi running and flipping his silvery locks like a middle-aged action hero, which had nothing to do with the new OS but was highly entertaining (watch out Tom Cruise). Although we were a little disappointed by what wasn't announced at WWDC22 (where is our mixed reality headset?), we are excited to get an early dive into macOS 13.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO