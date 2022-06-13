ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Welp, commissioner Adam Silver will not attend NBA Finals Game 5 due to COVID protocols

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1INQAW_0g9cexe800
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

When you’re watching Game 5 of the NBA Finals this evening, you’re not going to see commissioner Adam Silver.

The league’s communication department put out a release on Monday afternoon stating that Silver will not attend the game in San Francisco because he has entered health and safety protocols.

It’s important information, and it also has to be the first time that the health status of a league commissioner was reported like he was on an official injury list.

The Tip-Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RO5qx_0g9cexe800
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

NBA legend Dwyane Wade is watching the NBA Finals, and he shared some thoughts about Stephen Curry:

Wade recently tweeted a screengrab of a comment he put on Instagram. Yes, that sentence is very silly. Here is what he said:

“Expanding the Mount Rushmore and making room for this bad MFer is the only conversation, that should be going around about Stephen Wardell Curry . Sincerely Dwyane Wade”

Mount Rushmore-status for Curry would mean that according to Wade, he would join a pantheon that otherwise likely includes Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

That means that, in Wade’s view, only one of the following players would join Curry: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Wilt Chamberlain.

I’m not sure I’m personally there with Curry on Mount Rushmore, but he’s got as good of a case as anyone, and Wade certainly has a better-informed opinion than I do.

One to Watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HmpxB_0g9cexe800
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Warriors (-4.5, -170) vs. Celtics (+135), O/U 211.5, 9:00 PM ET

It’s the tiebreaker of the NBA Finals and the Warriors are slightly favored, but it’s way too early to count out the Celtics. Stephen Curry played out of his mind last time we saw him, but I’m expecting a huge game from Jayson Tatum.

Who’s in and out?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9lmA_0g9cexe800
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Celtics: Robert Williams (knee) is probable

Warriors: Otto Porter Jr. (foot) and Andre Iguodala (knee) are questionable

Shootaround

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qe2NK_0g9cexe800
fiba.basketball

— Nuggets’ president Calvin Booth gains some fun draft capital with today’s Thunder trade

— Watch amazing highlights of Cam Whitmore, the Villanova signee who absolutely dominated for Team USA U18

— Rookie Wire’s Cody Taylor spoke to NBA draft prospect Aminu Mohammed

— HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto shares the latest rumors about the Raptors

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer target Pete Nance set to visit UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are hoping to make one more addition to their roster for the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season. After missing out on Baylor’s Matthew Mayer, the Tar Heels have turned their focus to Northwestern’s Pete Nance who withdrew from the NBA draft and announced he was transferring. While Nance’s recruitment in the portal has been quiet, Inside Carolina is reporting that the Tar Heels will get a visit from Nance this week. Here is what IC wrote on the news reported by national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi: The 6-11 forward is expected to take an official visit...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Rockets trade Christian Wood to Mavs for 26th pick, players

On Wednesday, it was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that the Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks. The Rockets will acquire Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, Boban Marjanovic and the 26th pick from the Mavericks in the deal. The trade will now give Houston three first-round picks (Nos. 3, 17 and 26) ahead of the draft on June 23.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lottery-projected guard Keegan Murray confirms Thunder workout

During his media availability on Thursday, former Iowa guard Keegan Murray confirmed that he has met and worked out for the Oklahoma City Thunder in a pre-draft visit. “With what they have and the draft picks they have, there’s a lot of things to look forward to with (Josh) Giddey and Isaiah Roby,” said Murray. “They’re a team built for the future… That would be a really cool experience.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
