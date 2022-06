Charissa Thompson has reportedly landed a big NFL job ahead of the 2022 season. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Thompson is expected to be the host of Prime Video's Thursday Night Football coverage this fall. The deal is in the final stages of negotiations, and once it's complete, Thompson will team up with Tony Gonzalez, who has already been announced by Amazon. Thompson and Gonzalez will be part of the pregame and postgame show of Thursday Night Football while Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game from the booth.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO