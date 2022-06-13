ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Arvest appoints Springfield president

By SBJ Staff sbj@sbj.net
Springfield Business Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArvest Bank has named a new president for its Springfield market after its previous leader recently exited the company. Jason England was promoted to the president and CEO role for Arvest Springfield, according to a news release issued this afternoon. He succeeds Kyle Hubbard, Arvest's two-year market president who left for...

sbj.net

Comments / 0

 

showmeinstitute.org

More of the Same in Springfield’s New Buc-ee’s CID

The Springfield City Council just repeated an all-too-common Missouri mistake. The council passed a bill creating a new community improvement district (CID) off I-44. Bill 2022-124 subsidizes the construction of a new Buc-ee’s gas station in the area by hiking the sales tax Buc-ee’s consumers pay by 0.625%.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa business owners growing frustrated with nearby road construction

NIXA, Mo.– Downtown Nixa business owners are starting to grow frustrated with nearby road construction on Route 14, where a MoDOT road widening project is underway. They said the new congestion is causing fewer customers to come through the door. Owner of Canton Buffet, Kenny Nguyen, said this is all coming at a bad time. […]
NIXA, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Tech store closes, Springfield customers in limbo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The doors suddenly closed at a Springfield tech store, leaving customers in limbo. Many of their Apple products were getting repaired at Simply Mac when the chain announced it would file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. A letter from the CEO blames the pandemic and sluggish holiday sales for the sudden closure of all stores. All employees were terminated immediately and told they were not getting paid.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Evangel University to receive largest gift in the school’s history

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s Evangel University will be receiving a $10 million gift that will help fund a new arena, field house, and other improvements around campus. The University’s President announced Tuesday that the Green family, which owns Hobby Lobby and Mardel will make gift Evangel with the largest donation in its 67-year history. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Glimpses of Bobby Allison gleaned from old newspaper clips

This article is part of an in-depth profile on Bobby Allison, the Springfield philanthropist who, despite having donated millions to charitable causes around town, remains a mystery. Bobby Allison’s good deeds and charitable giving are known and appreciated, but the philanthropist has revealed little about himself. Over the years,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: Is it legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may be seeing more motorcycles on the road this year. The Motorcycle Industry Council reports sales are up. And, Triple-A says gas prices are a factor. So, it’s not surprising that we have a question about motorcycles in this Fact Finders. The viewer wants to know, Is it legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Who gets to drive the Springfield Police Department corvette?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Some have said it’s not real, while others have claimed it’s illegal but in fact, the corvette that has been seen around town is actually an official Springfield Police Department vehicle. After a drug seizure back in the early 90s, the 1977 Corvette was donated to Ozarks Technical Community College and then […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Newsmakers: June 13-19, 2022

Forvis LLP elected Jeff Lenhart and David Stotelmyer III as partners and promoted Matt Cash and Jess Myers to managing directors. Lenhart serves as director of the firm’s wealth adviser offices in Springfield, Branson and Joplin and is a member of the private client financial advisory team. He has 10 years of experience serving major national wealth management firms and holds a bachelor’s in business administration from University of Missouri-St. Louis and a master’s in personal financial planning from the College for Financial Planning in Colorado. Stotelmyer, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from University of Arkansas, is assistant accounting and auditing director for Forvis’ southern Missouri practice. With over a decade of audit service experience, Cash is a member of the firm’s higher education, construction and real estate national groups. He holds a bachelor’s in accounting from Drury University. Myers works in Forvis’ National Commercial Services Group and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Missouri State University.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

CVB president: Downtown convention facilities cast bad light on city

Tracy Kimberlin tells Springfield City Council that University Plaza is in disrepair. This item is available in full to subscribers. As someone who works close by, I concur with the CVB. The hotel is in a very sad state. Landscaping is overgrown, coffee shop is always closed, and convention rooms are no longer a viable meeting option.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Three local teens compete in state pageant

Three teens from the Branson area are traveling with their families to Mexico, Missouri to compete in Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Class of 2022 pageant. Miss Table Rock Lake’s Outstanding Teen Megan Rodgers of Walnut Shade, Miss Northwest’s Outstanding Teen Clara Alford of Branson, and Miss Branson Outstanding Teen Hannah Whatley Blaine of Branson will both spend the week filled with rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns at the pageant, which will be held at the Missouri Military Academy.
BRANSON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

CAPTURED: 2nd Barry County escapee caught in Springfield, Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two of three escaped inmates out of Barry County, Missouri have been captured. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office announced today, June 13th, that Mattew Crawford was taken into custody In Springfield, Missouri. Just five days earlier, Barry County Deputies announced the capture of Christopher Blevins...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
kshb.com

Haygoods celebrate their 30th Anniversary!

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "The Haygoods are a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Join the Haygoods as they celebrate their 30th Anniversary in Branson! It's a family act like no other. You don't want to miss it! at Get your tickets today!
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Tricia Derges Trial: Day Two

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. —  The prosecuting attorneys will continue making their case against Tricia Derges on Wednesday at 9 a.m. On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the defense declined to make any opening statements and the prosecutor began presenting its case to the jury. Prosecuting attorneys called five witnesses Tuesday. Many of those witnesses spoke about finances, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransonmo.gov

Mayor Milton sends condolences to friends, family of Dan Lennon

BRANSON, Mo – Mayor Larry Milton wishes to express his sincere condolences on behalf of himself, his colleagues on the Board of Aldermen and the City of Branson, to the family of Dan Lennon who has passed away. Lennon, along with the Lennon Family, made their way to Branson...
BRANSON, MO

