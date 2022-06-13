Tigers' Rodriguez placed on restricted list due to personal matters

When the Braves decided to designate Sean Newcomb for assignment, it was likely they were going to lose the former first-round pick for nothing. Instead, they were able to work out a deal with the Cubs, bringing Jesse Chavez back to Atlanta. Chavez wasn’t great in his three appearances for Chicago prior to the trade, but since returning to the Braves, he’s been a critical piece to the bullpen. Over 16 appearances (19.1 innings), the 38-year-old righty has posted a more than respectable 2.79 ERA, and his 1.90 FIP suggests he’s even been the subject of some porous luck.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO