ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers' Rodriguez placed on restricted list due to personal matters

By Bryan Mcwilliam
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will not play for the foreseeable future, according to a team announcement released Monday. "Eduardo Rodriguez has informed the club that due to personal...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, CA
Sports
City
Fairfield, CA
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Boston Township, MI
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Nick Young fires ‘cheating’ allegations on Warriors in Game 5 vs. Celtics

There were more than a few contentious calls throughout Game 5 of the NBA Finals and for the most part, they appeared to favor the Golden State Warriors. Former Warriors player Nick Young was an avid spectator of the highly-polarizing matchup and Swaggy P was not afraid to fire out some controversial allegations during the […] The post Nick Young fires ‘cheating’ allegations on Warriors in Game 5 vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

3 players Braves must trade for after Ozzie Albies injury

The Atlanta Braves have been baseball’s hottest team lately, as they are currently rolling to the tune of a 12-game winning streak. Unfortunately, the Braves were dealt a tough blow amidst the hot stretch, as star second baseman Ozzie Albies went down with an injury during Monday’s victory over the Washington Nationals. Albies suffered a […] The post 3 players Braves must trade for after Ozzie Albies injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Avila
Yardbarker

Braves come away with something out of nothing in the Sean Newcomb trade

When the Braves decided to designate Sean Newcomb for assignment, it was likely they were going to lose the former first-round pick for nothing. Instead, they were able to work out a deal with the Cubs, bringing Jesse Chavez back to Atlanta. Chavez wasn’t great in his three appearances for Chicago prior to the trade, but since returning to the Braves, he’s been a critical piece to the bullpen. Over 16 appearances (19.1 innings), the 38-year-old righty has posted a more than respectable 2.79 ERA, and his 1.90 FIP suggests he’s even been the subject of some porous luck.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth's agent provides illness update ahead of US Open

Jordan Spieth's agent confirmed to the media on Wednesday aftertoon that his client was battling a stomach bug. But the three-time major champion has reportedly spent the last 24 hours resting, rehydrating and will play the US Open. Spieth's agent Jay Danzi did not go into further detail about the...
GOLF
NBC Sports

Former Red Sox ace placed on restricted list by Tigers

Just eight starts into his tenure with the Detroit Tigers, Eduardo Rodriguez's future with the organization appears unclear. Rodriguez, 29, who signed in Detroit on a five-year, $77 million deal in November following six seasons with the Boston Red Sox, has been placed on the restricted list by the team.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Former Red Sox infielder claimed off waivers by AL East foe

Jonathan Arauz has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday they've claimed the 23-year-old infielder off waivers and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk. Arauz made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2020. The Panama...
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Cardinals' Mikolas loses no-hitter vs. Pirates with 1 strike to go

Miles Mikolas was one agonizing strike away from baseball history. The St. Louis Cardinals right-hander tossed 8 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball against the Pittsburgh Pirates before the final batter he faced, Cal Mitchell, managed to break it up with a ground-rule double. With two out in the ninth and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

This Giants trade package could send Willson Contreras to the Bay

The San Francisco Giants have been floated as a potential trade suitor for Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Do they have the assets to make a move?. With the Joey Bart experiment not going according to plan, the Giants never got a chance to move on from Buster Posey in necessary fashion. Posey was an arguable Hall-of-Fame candidate in San Francisco, and his decision to retire at 34 years old left the team with a hole at the position, which was meant to be filled by Bart.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Cora clears up Chris Sale's role when he returns to Red Sox

What will Chris Sale's role be when he makes his long-awaited return to the Boston Red Sox? Alex Cora set the record straight on Wednesday. Despite speculation about Sale joining the bullpen, Cora told WEEI he sees the left-hander in the starting rotation when he's back from injury. “I believe...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: David Cone, Yankees Clip Goes Viral Wednesday Night

David Cone made the most of an awkward moment Wednesday night. Early in the New York Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays, YES Network experienced some amusing audio issues. The distorted voices of Cone and play-by-play announcer Michael Kay made them sound intoxicated. After making his way through a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy