Three schemes that funnelled £78 billion to businesses around the UK during the coronavirus pandemic might have saved millions of jobs, a report has claimed.Researchers said anywhere between 500,000 and 2.9 million jobs might have been lost without the loans.The research was commissioned and paid for by the British Business Bank, which oversaw the three loan schemes on behalf of the GovernmentIt estimated that between 146,000 and 505,000 businesses that took Bounce Back loans might have gone under without the support. That is up to a third of the total number of businesses on the scheme.This evaluation is the first...

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO