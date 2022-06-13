ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Worker killed in highway hit-and-run; police looking for driver

By Clara Niel
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago

A road crew worker was killed in Washington County early Monday morning after a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 70, police said.

Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos, 34, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.

Police are still looking for the driver.

At around 4:19 a.m Monday, police responded to a report of a car hitting a pedestrian working in a construction zone on eastbound I-70, west of Md. 66, the release said.

Police said a road crew was backing up in the left lane of eastbound I-70 and removing construction barrels from a roadway project.

Ramos was pulling barrels from the roadway behind a work crew truck when another vehicle struck him, the release stated. The driver of that vehicle pulled over on the right shoulder for a brief period, then left the scene.

The vehicle was described as an older model of a gray or silver pickup truck, the release stated, possibly a Ford Ranger or Toyota Tacoma.

I-70 was closed for about an hour after the crash.

An investigation is still ongoing, and Maryland State Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash or the pickup truck to contact the Maryland State Police Hagerstown barrack at 301-766-3800.

