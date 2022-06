The city will be safe for old people…well, someday. The Department of Transportation on Tuesday unveiled a plan to make the city’s deadly streets safer for seniors, who are more likely to be victims of traffic violence relative to the population — but the effort to address the danger is as disproportionate to the problem as New Yorkers who are 65 or older are likely to get killed, advocates say.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO