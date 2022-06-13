Governor Youngkin mulls capping scholarship tax credit

(The Center Square) – Vermont has a new fiscal year 2023 budget, Gov. Phil Scott said. The governor signed House Bill 740, which is the state’s $8.126 billion budget that goes into effect July 1. The fiscal document calls for investments in work force development and training, tax relief, the state’s economy, and providing for children and families.
At the beginning of this year, it certainly looked like stimulus checks were going to be a thing of the past. A US Senator (Joe Manchin) had just signaled his opposition to continuing President Biden’s child tax credit checks, and that was that. Since then, however, states have taken up the mantle themselves, with one after another sending out localized stimulus checks and tax rebates.
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
When it comes to raising children, every little bit helps. States are stepping up to fill the gap left by advance Child Tax Credit payments. Most states have opted to offer assistance through tax credits. Nationwide, 16.7% of children live in poverty. Three million of those kids (approximately 25%) were...
MILLIONS of Americans are hoping they don't find themselves scrambling for affordable health insurance by the end of the year. More than three million people could end up without health care coverage if Congress does not extend enhanced subsidies for the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Through the American Rescue Plan,...
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how former President Donald Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act benefited consumers and the economy as a whole.]. The Congressional Budget Office’s May 2022 forecast shows that the government now expects to bring in more tax revenue in the decade following the 2017 “Trump tax cuts” than it had projected prior to the December 2017 passage of tax reform.
WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday urged Congress to approve $80 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service to help the agency reduce a huge backlog of tax returns and allow it to go after $600 billion in unpaid tax bills. "The IRS...
The last chance to avoid late penalties for second-quarter estimated tax payments is June 15, applying to income from self-employment, small businesses and more. The IRS won't tack on fees if you pay 90% of taxes for 2022 or 100% of 2021 levies if your adjusted gross income is less than $150,000.
Starting on July 1, the standard mileage rate — applying to eligible business trips — increases by 4 cents, to 62.5 cents per mile, due to soaring fuel costs. The rate for deductible medical or active-duty military moving will also increase by 4 cents, allowing eligible filers to claim 22 cents per mile.
(The Center Square) – Unfunded state pension liabilities have climbed to $8.28 trillion, or nearly $25,000 for every person in the United States, according to a new report from the American Legislative Exchange Council. The American Legislative Exchange Council released the latest edition of its report on pensions in...
State taxes can be a financial burden on some residents. California, Hawaii, and New Jersey each have state taxes over 10%. Add that to federal taxes and some well-to-do people in these states have a total tax burden that can be a third or more of their income. High taxes have driven people out of […]
(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards signed more than six dozen bills into law on Tuesday that address a range of issues, from compensation for intercollegiate athletes to designating the Gulf Fritillary as the official state butterfly. Senate Bill 250, sponsored by Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, was...
WASHINGTON — State and local health departments remain in limbo over whether they’ll need to single-handedly fund their own COVID-19 vaccines and treatments as a stalemate in Congress drags into its fourth month. The Biden administration has raised alarm bells about the risk of inaction after sending Congress a request for $22.5 billion in early […]
The post Will it be ‘every state for themselves’ as the federal COVID cash dries up? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
(The Center Square) – Maine is among seven states sharing $18 million in federal grant money to help them remove disparities in their unemployment benefits and services. The funds, which are being provided through the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration, will be used to conduct outreach and provide resources to "marginalized communities" that experienced disparite access to state and federal unemployment benefits.
Comments / 0