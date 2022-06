Thousands of residents celebrated Los Angeles Pride on Hollywood Boulevard this weekend, ending the annual event’s two-year hiatus. LA Pride is an annual event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s event featured several celebrations including concerts, bingo and the LA Pride Parade, according to the LA pride website. LA Pride 2022 was the first in-person event after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the annual celebration from meeting in person for two years.

