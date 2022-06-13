COSI – Marvel Exhibit

This week, audiences were treated to the first teaser trailer for Black Adam, the newest film set within the live-action DC universe. In addition to finally bringing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's portrayal of Black Adam to the masses, the film will introduce general audiences to a live-action incarnation of the Justice Society of America, the longest-running ensemble within the pages of DC Comics. While Black Adam's JSA only factored into a small portion of the larger trailer, DC recently revealed a pretty epic look at the members of the team. On Thursday, DC released the full covers for the Black Adam: The Justice Society Files, a series of one-shots chronicling the events prior to the upcoming film. In addition to revealing the first details and release dates for the Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) one-shots, the publisher unveiled photo variant covers for all four issues, which double as character posters for Atom Smasher, Doctor Fate, Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO