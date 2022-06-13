COSI – Marvel Exhibit

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinema Blend

Marvel's She-Hulk Trailer Shows Off Tatiana Maslany In All Her Green Glory, Plus Mark Ruffalo

Following her time on Orphan Black and the first season of HBO’s Perry Mason, Tatiana Maslany is jumping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress stars as Jennifer Walters in Disney+’s She-Hulk series, which is now officially titled She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and today the first trailer for the show finally dropped. Watch the above video to see Maslany’s Jennifer in all her green glory, plus some of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk in action.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

MCU Fans Poke Fun at She-Hulk's CGI: Argue That The New Marvel Heroine Resembles Shrek's Fiona

Marvel fans are in for a treat as the new addition to Disney+'s expanding slate, She-Hulk is finally headed to the streaming service this August. In addition to the good news, the long-awaited trailer for the upcoming series was finally released. Although most fans are pleased with Tatiana Maslany's debut as the titular character, some fans pointed out how the show's CGI looks terrible, and Maslany's She-Hulk almost looked like the fan-favorite animated character, Princess Fiona, of Shrek.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

She-Hulk: Marvel Reportedly Requested to Make Her Smaller, Less Muscular

The trailer of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law recently debuted and it gained mixed reactions from the fans, critics, and everyone who waited for the show’s sneak peek. Mostly, it was the CGI on Jennifer Walters and Marvel reportedly requested to make the character smaller, less muscular according to a VFX artist.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Fantastic Four: Disney+ Poll Seemingly Confirms Actress Who’ll Play MCU’s Sue Storm

The entire comic book film fandom is rejoicing after Marvel Studios finally granted the request of many and cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards. While the actor only played a variant of Mister Fantastic who lives on Earth-838, it gave fans renewed hope that he could still end up playing Reed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's main timeline of Earth-616.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Marvel is making its next MCU team up movie – and it's not an Avengers film

Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a movie based on its Thunderbolts IP. Deadline (opens in new tab) has claimed that the upcoming Marvel movie, which is said to be a "top-secret" project, has tapped Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Brand New Cherry Flavor) to helm the superhero film. Eric Pearson, who penned the script for Marvel's Black Widow flick, has apparently joined as lead writer, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will unsurprisingly produce.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Adam: Fans Are Comparing Atom Smasher's Look to Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool

Last Wednesday, we were treated to the first trailer of Black Adam which gave us our first look at Dwayne Johnson as the newest hero in the DCEU as well as the introduction of the Justice Society of America, which is expected to have a major role in the film. Fans have been looking forward to seeing the upcoming film especially since it's been in the works for several years now.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Adam Reveals Best Look Yet at Justice Society with New Comic Covers

This week, audiences were treated to the first teaser trailer for Black Adam, the newest film set within the live-action DC universe. In addition to finally bringing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's portrayal of Black Adam to the masses, the film will introduce general audiences to a live-action incarnation of the Justice Society of America, the longest-running ensemble within the pages of DC Comics. While Black Adam's JSA only factored into a small portion of the larger trailer, DC recently revealed a pretty epic look at the members of the team. On Thursday, DC released the full covers for the Black Adam: The Justice Society Files, a series of one-shots chronicling the events prior to the upcoming film. In addition to revealing the first details and release dates for the Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) one-shots, the publisher unveiled photo variant covers for all four issues, which double as character posters for Atom Smasher, Doctor Fate, Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Is Adding Mighty Thor Very Soon

Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that the next Marvel's Avengers character -- Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor -- is coming before the end of the month. More specifically, in a new update released today, Crystal Dynamics said it "expects the Goddess of Thunder to join your Avengers roster in just a few weeks in late June." Why a specific date hasn't been provided yet, is unclear, but it's likely being held for the reveal of the character, which has yet to happen.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Todd McFarlane's RAW10 To Become an Adult Animated Series

McFarlane Films announced today that they will partner with independent studio wiip and Warner Bros. Discovery's Rooster Teeth Studios, to develop an adult animated TV series based on the popular McFarlane Toys RAW10 toy line – an action figure series of cybernetically enhanced animals created by McFarlane Toys, and recently sold exclusively at Walmart. From creator Dan Dominguez – known for Netflix's SEIS MANOS and HBO Max's gen: LOCK – the RAW10 adaptation will be an R-Rated Saturday morning cartoon for adults, that satirically explores the tropes of 1980's era animation through the lens of McFarlane's toyline.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Earthdivers': Indigenous Time Travelers Explore America's Past in Stephen Graham Jones' Comic Book Series [Exclusive]

Earlier this year, IDW unveiled an impressive slate of upcoming original comic book projects, with plans for IDW's Entertainment Group to potentially develop these inventive stories into IP that could make the jump onto the television or movie screen in the near future. These stories spanned across a wide variety of genres, including science fiction, fantasy, crime thriller, and supernatural horror, with tales born from the creative genius of talents like Scott Snyder, G. Willow Wilson, and even Academy Award winner John Ridley. Today, Collider can exclusively reveal new details about New York Times bestselling horror author Stephen Graham Jones' historical slasher Earthdivers, which ventures deep into the bloody terrain of American colonial history.
STEPHEN GRAHAM JONES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Morbius’ on VOD, a Marvel/Sony Vampire Movie in Which Jared Leto Doesn’t Eat the Scenery

Sony/Marvel revved up its CGI compository for Morbius (now on VOD), the Spider-Man villain spinoff starring Jared Leto as a science guy who whoopsies himself into a vampire during an ill-considered experiment – an occurrence that’s pretty much your average Tuesday in Spideyville, since the place is already populated with scientists who aw-dammited themselves into lizard guys and cyborg octopus-men. Since nothing associated with the capital-M Marvel word stands alone on its own narrative merits, this movie is part of the Sony Spider-Man Universe, which includes two Venoms and upcoming Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web movies, but strangely, no...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Joker 2 Fan Art Imagines La La Land Parody After Musical News

In recent weeks, there has been a surprising amount of momentum on Joker: Folie a Deux, the long-rumored sequel to 2019's Joker movie. The film was officially confirmed to be in the works earlier this month, with director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix set to return. Then, the biggest wallop surrounding the project arrived after reports confirmed that Lady Gaga is in early talks to join the film as its version of Harley Quinn. Additionally, the details surrounding Gaga's casting revealed that the film might be a musical. This incredibly specific combination of news has already taken the Internet by storm — and it looks like a piece from artist BossLogic unintentionally predicted it. BossLogic took to Twitter to share a parody poster imagining Joker 2 as a La La Land-esque musical, and remarked that he "never thought" he'd see a Joker musical.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

Rob Liefeld's Brigade gets 30th anniversary reprint with new material

Image Comics has released a first look at the 30th anniversary remastered edition of Rob Liefeld's Brigade #1, featuring new pages from a huge line of illustrators. The comic was originally published in 1992 for Image's launch, before eventually making its way to Liefeld's own Extreme Studios. "Brigade #1 was...
COMICS
ComicBook

Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman Bring Their Creator-Owned Series Vanish to Image Comics (Exclusive)

The all-star team of Donny Cates (God Country, Hulk, Thor) and Ryan Stegman (Absolute Carnage, King in Black) helped transform Venom into one of the hottest properties on comic book shelves, and are reuniting for a new creator-owned series titled Vanish, alongside JP Mayer (Absolute Carnage, Fantastic Four), Sonia Oback (Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows, Han Solo), and John J. Hill (Crossover, Harley Quinn). The duo originally announced Vanish on their KLC Press Substack newsletter in January, but soon fans will be able to physically get their hands on it. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal Vanish will launch in print at Image Comics in September, and digitally by way of the KLC Press Substack newsletter.
COMICS

