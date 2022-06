WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A probable cause affidavit has been filed with the Sedgwick County District Court detailing animal cruelty that was committed by a man who was arrested in May. Logan Cavender has been charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty, along with two counts of stalking and one count of criminal trespass. He […]

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO