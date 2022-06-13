The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, June 13

There may not ever be a comedy series as big as The Big Bang Theory again. The megahit series ran for 12 seasons on CBS, winning numerous Emmys, including four Lead Actor trophies for Jim Parsons, one of the the show's two breakout stars. Parsons and Kaley Cuoco became the biggest names, but the chemistry (get it?) between the whole cast is what made it so successful. Since it ended in 2019, no comedy has reached the same level of popularity, partially because streaming has changed how popularity gets measured, and partially because no one is making sitcoms that aspire to the same type of big-tent popularity (though Big Bang Theory co-creator Bill Prady just signed a new deal with Warner Bros., the studio that made The Big Bang Theory, so HBO Max might want him to try to recreate the formula).

