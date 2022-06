In the last few years, restaurants like Win Son, 886, Ho Foods, and Wenwen have popularized Taiwanese food in the city. These establishments introduced a wider audience to dishes like popcorn chicken, beef noodle soup, and fly’s heads — the facetiously named stir fry of ground pork, flowering garlic chives, chiles, and fermented black beans. But lurking behind these modern spots is an old guard of Taiwanese restaurants, many in Elmhurst and Flushing, that offer a broader menu of national specialties, including lesser known dishes that telegraph the island’s rich and complex culinary history.

