Company Offering $2K To Release 100 Cockroaches In Your Home For Testing

By Goose
 3 days ago
A pest control company is offering $2K to a homeowner who lets them release 100 cockroaches in their home for testing. The pest control company located in Raleigh North Carolina is called The Pest Informer. They are currently hiring 5-7 household owners to allow them to release 100 American cockroaches into...

Comments / 0

 

Pest Control Company Offering $2,000 to People Willing to Let 100 Cockroaches into Their Homes

A pest company in North Carolina has a unique offer for those willing to house a few extra roommates. The Pest Informer — a pest control service based out of Raleigh, North Carolina — shared on its website that the company is looking for five to seven households willing to accept $2,000 to allow the business to release approximately 100 American cockroaches into their homes. After the cockroaches are released, The Pest Informer will perform a study, testing out new pest-fighting techniques in the participating homes.
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

