"Something about New York that's so special is it's smaller than you think it is in many ways. You also can't really be bored, unless you want to be bored." Mia Berrin is the brainchild behind the New York-based indie-rock band Pom Pom Squad, which is known for their campy, unabashedly feminine aesthetics and grunge-inspired sound. Last year, the group released their debut full-length album, Death of a Cheerleader, and this year they are touring extensively for the first time and making a handful of festival appearances.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO