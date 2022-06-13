Beloved Grandma Dies Following PA Home Invasion

Laughman's home on Green Springs Road in New Oxford. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A beloved 79-year-old grandma died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from injuries she sustained during a deadly home invasion on Dec. 22, 2021, according to a release by the York County coroner’s office.

Adam Schaffer, 54, had broken into Barbara “Barb” J. (Staub) Laughman’s home that she share with her husband of 60 years, Robert “Bob” E. Laughman, Pennsylvania state police say.

Schaffer assaulted the pair, but Mr. Laughman was able to shoot and kill Schaffer, police say.

Mr. Laughman survived but his wife “sustained critical injuries and never recovered, dying at Encompass Health,” the coroner’s release states. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Mrs. Laughman was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Oxford, according to her obituary.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by "a daughter, Tammy M. Carpenter and her husband Cory of New Oxford, a son, Troy E. Laughman and his wife Roxanne of York, (and) four grandchildren, Tawny Saunders and her husband Scott, Sierra Massicot, and her husband Jacob, Hunter Carpenter and Joseph Laughman, two sisters, Ruthetta C. Baldwin, of Shade Gap, and Pauline M. Lerch of Hanover, and two brothers, Gordon D. Staub, and Robert B. Staub, both of New Oxford,” as stated in her obituary.

Her viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 15, at 10 a.m. followed by her funeral services at 12 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with her pastor, Rev. Mike Seifried officiating, according to her obituary.

Her final resting place will be Mummert’s Church Cemetery in Abbottstown, her obituary details.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 Lincoln East, New Oxford, PA 17350.

