Two Democratic candidates in the primary race to represent House District 6 hauled in more than $330,000 in campaign contributions with two weeks remaining until the election. The candidates, Elisabeth Epps and Katie March, are close in their campaign contributions, with Epps raising $175,599 and March collecting $156,746 as of Monday. March is a former legislative aide for House Speaker Alec Garnett and Epps is a prominent Black criminal justice advocate and founder of the Colorado Freedom Fund.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO