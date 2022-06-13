ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Leesburg woman claims $1 million Florida Lottery prize

By Staff Report
leesburg-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Leesburg woman claimed a $1 million Florida Lottery prize after purchasing the winning ticket at a...

www.leesburg-news.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida woman wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off ticket

LEESBURG, Fla. - A Lake County woman recently claimed a top prize of $1 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Kimberly Elbers, 58, of Leesburg, bought her winning 500X THE CASH scratch-off ticket from a Publix located at 717 North 14th Street. The grocery store will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.
LEESBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
Leesburg, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Villages Daily Sun

Major chains bring big business to area

The Villages and its surrounding communities continue to be a hot spot for big chain stores and restaurants. More well-known businesses are coming to the the area as the community continues to grow and bring in more residents. McDonald’s, Dairy Queen, Sprouts Farmers Market, Sephora at Kohl’s and Culver’s are just a few new businesses that have recently opened or are coming soon. “Those that have previously established a presence in the community have a good handle on their performance in our market and can grow with us more easily,” said Scott Renick, The Villages’ vice president of commercial development. “Businesses that are new entrants to The Villages often rely on those competitors’ successes as validation of the opportunity that exists here for them.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
L. Cane

What Florida Counties Pay Teachers the Least?

Despite the state of Florida putting aside $800 million in the state's budget to raise teacher salaries to $47,500 per year, not all of Florida's teachers have obtained this salary level. And in many cases, Florida's average teacher salary falls well below national averages.
FLORIDA STATE
wbtw.com

Person and dog shot outside Florida Publix

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person and a dog were seriously injured after deputies said a man shot them on Tuesday outside a Florida Publix. According to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, several people called 911 at about 10:15 a.m. to report shots fired behind the store. Nienhuis said...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
moderncampground.com

PPL Motorhomes Acquires Summerfield’s RV Swapshop

RV consignment dealer PPL Motorhomes announced the acquisition of RV Swapshop in Summerfield, Florida today. The acquisition is PPL’s first outside of Texas, which is also a part of their ongoing strategic growth plan. “This is an exciting acquisition for PPL Motorhomes,” said Juan Tejeda, PPL Motorhomes Chief Executive...
SUMMERFIELD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Lottery#Retailer#Lottery Headquarters
Magnolia State Live

Owner of Mississippi Lottery ticket worth $185,000 has less than 24-hours to claim prize. Winning ticket purchased in December still unclaimed.

The owner of a lottery ticket worth $185,000 has less than 24 hours to claim their winnings before the ticket becomes a worthless piece of paper. Mississippi Lottery officials say a Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket that was purchased for the Dec. 16, 2021, drawing is set to expire at the end of the day today — June 14.
fox35orlando.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sees net worth dip

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ net worth dropped just over 8.5 percent in his third year as the state’s chief executive. Listing the $134,181 he made as governor as his only income, DeSantis reported a net worth of $318,987 as of Dec. 31. DeSantis filed the financial disclosure last week at the state Division of Elections as part of re-election campaign documents.
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents voice concerns on rising water bills

Several Ocala residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the cost of water. “To my surprise, Ocala’s water is liquid gold. I have lived in the state of Florida all my life and recently moved to Ocala from South Florida. In all my years, I have never seen anything like this. It is abusive and out of control. The most I have ever paid is $120 on average. Now my water bill is $400. They are hitting us with a rate of $5.61 per 1,000 gallons when you go over 20,000 gallons in usage. Unacceptable,” says Ocala resident Anais Villa.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Publix
Citrus County Chronicle

Pizza Pub owner passes keys to new family

When one door closes, another door opens. Such is true for Janice Fifield as she retired on June 10 after 44 years and well over a million pizzas (sometimes more than 200 pizzas in a day) made at Ye Olde Sub and Pizza Pub in Dunnellon. It all started on...
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Famous for its glass-bottom boats, and strangely enough monkeys, people from all over the country flock to Silver Springs State Park each year. “We made a reservation for the glass bottom boat and then we’ll probably walk around and see what else they have to offer,” Judy Matthews from The Villages said as she walked into the park with her family from Ohio.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy