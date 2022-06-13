Leesburg woman claims $1 million Florida Lottery prize

The Villages and its surrounding communities continue to be a hot spot for big chain stores and restaurants. More well-known businesses are coming to the the area as the community continues to grow and bring in more residents. McDonald’s, Dairy Queen, Sprouts Farmers Market, Sephora at Kohl’s and Culver’s are just a few new businesses that have recently opened or are coming soon. “Those that have previously established a presence in the community have a good handle on their performance in our market and can grow with us more easily,” said Scott Renick, The Villages’ vice president of commercial development. “Businesses that are new entrants to The Villages often rely on those competitors’ successes as validation of the opportunity that exists here for them.”

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO