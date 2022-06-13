ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

As local advocates call for gun safety changes, U.S. Senators announce framework of a bill

By Chip Lauterbach, contributor
hburgcitizen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappening in conjunction with more than 400 “March For Our Lives” rallies around the United States over the weekend, proponents for gun safety called for tighter gun control laws in the wake of several mass shootings across the country. Mayor Deanna Reed told the crowd of about...

hburgcitizen.com

Comments / 1

Related
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of June 13, 2022 indictments

On or about March 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dameon Allen Graham did unlawfully and feloniously having reason to know a person is a law enforcement officer who was engaged in the performance of his duties as such, and with the intent to impede or prevent such officer from performing his official duties, knowingly and without the officer’s permission, attempt to remove the officer’s stun weapon as defined in § 18.2-308.1 from the possession of the officer or deprive the officer of the use of the weapon, in violation of § 18.2-26 and 18.2-57.02 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1356-A6 COUNT ONE: On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin dedicates Seven Bends State Park

WOODSTOCK, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin officially dedicated Seven Bends State Park on June 14, 2022, in Shenandoah County. The park consists of 1,066 acres situated in the geographically unique Seven Bends area of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. “Seven Bends State Park is a wonderful addition...
WOODSTOCK, VA
NBC 29 News

Mayor Snook responds to claim made by former CPD chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mayor Lloyd Snook is addressing social media posts by former-Police Chief RaShall Brackney. Brackney recently claimed on Twitter that her then-assistant police chief knew a Charlottesville employee, “attended the rally & entered the Capitol,” on January 6, 2021, but said it wasn’t a criminal matter.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
City
Harrisonburg, VA
State
Florida State
Harrisonburg, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
schillingshow.com

Mask cult II: Covered faces are the “face” of Albemarle County government schools

More than two years after COVID-panic shuttered Albemarle County Public Schools (since re-opened), the division continues to root its identity in the dangerous, superstition-based practice of “masking.”. The photo carousel on ACPS’ home page features a rotation of eight slides, seven of which prominently depict students, division employees, and...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

9 Charlottesville officials and police union head named in 73-page lawsuit alleging racism in firing of police chief

Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney is suing the city for $10 million over alleged wrongful termination. The 73-page lawsuit levies eleven charges against the city and specific people on Council, in city hall, the police department and outside of local government. Brackney alleges that she was disparaged and discriminated against because of her race, color and gender. Her Sept. 1 dismissal, she alleges, was in retaliation for her disciplining white officers for “racist and departmentally inappropriate behaviors.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
hburgcitizen.com

Community Perspective: Why a group of teachers and parents have filed suit against Harrisonburg City Public Schools

A contributed perspectives piece by Deborah Figliola. I am one of a group of six parents and teachers who has filed a lawsuit against the administration of Harrisonburg City Public Schools. Our lawsuit asks the court to step in and block a school policy that the administration has refused to withdraw, despite two requests over several months from our lawyers that made clear the policy’s legal problems.
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hogg
WHSV

DMV reminding Virginians to get a REAL ID before May 3, 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have not received a REAL ID yet, then you may want to add it to your summer to-do list. Beginning May 3, 2023, travelers who wish to board a domestic flight must present a REAL ID compliant state-issued driver’s license or identification card, or another form of federally accepted identification, such as a U.S. passport. The same identification can be used to enter many secure federal facilities.
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Former Augusta deputy receives Medal of Valor

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has presented a former deputy with the Medal of Valor. The medal is awarded for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty. On June 6, 2021, while on his way home from his drill weekend with the Army National Guard,...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Gun Safety#Columbine High School#School Shootings#School Safety#Politics Federal#Robb Elementary School#Democratic
schillingshow.com

Breaking: Charlottesville High School principal resigning

Dear Team CHS- It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing I will be leaving CHS for the 2022-23 school year. Working with you all and our students has been the best (and most difficult) years of my career. I can’t express how grateful I am to each of you for what you do for our community & families. I will be here this summer and work to make a smooth transition. Again, thank you for the memories.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Court delay in $1M embezzlement case

HARRISONBURG, Va. – A delay in the case of a Winchester man accused of embezzling nearly a million dollars. According to online records, last week’s preliminary hearing for Andrew Hahn was continued until September 13th in Harrisonburg General District Court. Back on October 12th, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services...
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
cbs19news

Thomas takes over CFD deputy chief position

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new Deputy Chief of Community Risk Reduction at the Charlottesville Fire Department. According to a release, Michael L. Thomas started working Tuesday. He has more than 30 years of experience with fire and EMS service. CRR is focused on community partnerships, public...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
iheart.com

This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Virginia

A Charlottesville restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Virginia. The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Michie Tavern as the top choice for Virginia. "Michie Tavern is one of America’s most historic restaurants, and it...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy