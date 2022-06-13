ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jolon, CA

Four dead after head-on crash on Jolon Road identified

By Ricardo Tovar
 2 days ago
JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP has confirmed with KION that at least four people have died after a head-on crash Monday morning at the intersection of Jolon Road and Mission Road.

CHP said a Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic crashed into one another after the Corolla crossed the yellow striped divide into the southbound lane of Jolon Road, north of Mission Road, at around 6:28 a.m.

All four people who died were inside the Toyota; the three passengers died on the scene. The driver of the Toyota was airlifted to a hospital and died of their injuries.

The victims have been identified as Mary Lee, 45, (driver), Pa Vue, 36, Xiong Lee, 44, and Malisa Moua, 52. All were from Fresno, except Moua who was from Merced.

CHP described the crash as "brutal." The driver of the Honda Civic was taken to the hospital; with major injuries. They were identified as Thomas Boots III,43, of Hughson.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing their seatbelts and nobody was ejected from the vehcile, said CHP.

This is a developing story.

Hollister Police arrest minor for open container and gun in car

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said Wednesday night they broke up a party at a park and arrested a minor drinking alone in the passenger seat of a car. Police said everyone else at the park party ran away; they found cannabis and alcohol and an unregistered firearm on the floor of the passenger seat. The post Hollister Police arrest minor for open container and gun in car appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Involving Farm Tractor in Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol reported a major injury tractor crash involving a pedestrian on Keyes Road on the afternoon of Monday, June 13, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have taken place shortly before 2:00 p.m. at East Keyes Road and Santa Fe Avenue in Stanislaus County. Details on...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested after roommate hit with walking cane, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 65-year-old man was arrested in Merced Tuesday night for hitting his roommate over the head with a walking cane, according to Merced police officers. Police say around 8:15 p.m. Richard Gluhm was arrested for aggravated assault after he struck his 44-year-old roommate over the head with a walking cane during […]
MERCED, CA
Nationwide Report

Xiong Lee, Malisa Moua, Pa Vue and Mary Lee died after a head-on crash in Monterey County (Monterey County, CA)

Xiong Lee, Malisa Moua, Pa Vue and Mary Lee died after a head-on crash in Monterey County (Monterey County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 44-year-old Xiong Lee, from Fresno, 52-year-old Malisa Moua, of Merced, 36-year-old Pa Vue, from Fresno, and 45-year-old Mary Lee, of Fresno, as the victims who lost their lives following a crash Monday in Monterey County that also caused injuries to 43-year-old Thomas Boots of Hughson. The fatal two-vehicle accident took place before 6:20 a.m. in the area of Jolon Road and Mission Road [...]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mobile Home Park Fire Damages Multiple Units In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple units have burned in a fire at a Stockton mobile home park Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The Stockton Fire Department said reports of the fire first came in just before 3 p.m. from the 8600 block of West Lane, just north of Hammer Lane, in the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park. Five units were damaged and three are uninhabitable, officials said. The other two suffered minor damage. There have been no reports of injuries, but the fire department said five people were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.
STOCKTON, CA
