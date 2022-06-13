Four dead after head-on crash on Jolon Road identified

JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP has confirmed with KION that at least four people have died after a head-on crash Monday morning at the intersection of Jolon Road and Mission Road.

CHP said a Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic crashed into one another after the Corolla crossed the yellow striped divide into the southbound lane of Jolon Road, north of Mission Road, at around 6:28 a.m.

All four people who died were inside the Toyota; the three passengers died on the scene. The driver of the Toyota was airlifted to a hospital and died of their injuries.

The victims have been identified as Mary Lee, 45, (driver), Pa Vue, 36, Xiong Lee, 44, and Malisa Moua, 52. All were from Fresno, except Moua who was from Merced.

CHP described the crash as "brutal." The driver of the Honda Civic was taken to the hospital; with major injuries. They were identified as Thomas Boots III,43, of Hughson.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing their seatbelts and nobody was ejected from the vehcile, said CHP.

This is a developing story.

