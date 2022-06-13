ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Runner Tina Muir Quit at the Peak of Her Pro Career

By Jessica Rogen
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike other runners living in St. Louis, Tina Muir has some opinions about the city. “Forest Park speaks for itself; that’s definitely my favorite place to go,” she says. “But I do love to get out on the trails. I mean, I never would have expected such beautiful trails in a...

www.riverfronttimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Has an Official Hot Dog

Move over Chicago, now St. Louis has an official hot dog: the St. Louis-Style hot dog at Steve's Hot Dogs and Burgers (3145 South Grand Boulevard, 314-9325953). Invented by Chef Joseph Zeable, the dog is Steve's former HYAAAH! hot dog. "When we opened up the restaurant on the Hill, we would routinely just shout hyaaah at each other," Zeable says. "And we decided to name this dog that."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Boxing Scene

Darren Cunningham Bounces Back With Decision Win in St. Louis

Super bantamweight prospect, Darren “The Gift” Cunningham (16-2, 8 KOs), brought boxing back to his hometown of St. Louis and scored a unanimous 8-round decision against veteran journeyman, Diuhl Olguin (15-24-3, 10 KOs). Over 3,500 people packed the Ambassador Club where the event, promoted by Showout Boxing Promotions and DC3 Promotions, took place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Philadelphia, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Central Library Named One of the Most Beautiful in USA (Duh)

St. Louis is home to some of the nation’s finest architecture, and it keeps being recognized for its greatness. The latest honoree to receive accolades for its beauty is none other than the St. Louis Central Library (1301 Olive Street, 314-241-2288, www.slpl.org). Awarded the honor by Fodors.com, a popular...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Grove Is No Longer St. Louis' Gayborhood

Ania Cunningham learned about the Grove a little bit earlier than she should have. "This might sound bad, but I used to run down here and underage drink during GroveFest," she says. Cunningham, now 31, has worked in the Grove, a stretch of Manchester Avenue between Kingshighway and Vandeventer in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Improv Shop Buys Gaslight on the Hill

The Improv Shop has purchased the Gaslight Studio and Lounge building (4916 Shaw Ave) on the Hill, home to Rock Star Tacos and the Gaslight recording studio. Improv Shop founder Kevin McKernan plans on keeping both recording studio and tacos around. This purchase comes as business for the Improv Shop...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Gladwell
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The New Bar at St. Louis' Bulrush Explores Ozark Cocktail History

When Rob Connoley first opened Bulrush (3307 Washington Avenue, 314-449-1208) three years ago, he had no idea the direction it would take. Originally focused on foraged and hyper-local cuisine that celebrated the Ozark region's bounty, the Grand Center eatery quickly took on a more important feel as he heard from people whose culinary traditions he was exploring.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

“It’s in the sizzle” | The burger that’s been a “smash” in St. Louis since 1934

Like toasted ravioli and provel cheese, St. Louis is inextricably linked to the hamburger. The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in Forest Park was a coming- out party for the hamburger. Three decades after that grand world’s fair, another burger took center stage in the Midwest: the smashburger, which made its debut in February 1934 at the venerable chain Steak ’n Shake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Where St. Louis Jews go to find their favorite pastrami

Recently we published a culinary investigation into the hotly debated question, “Where does pastrami really come from?” There’s a rumor about the history of pastrami. That it’s from Texas, not New York. The idea has been kicking around since 2015, first as wild speculation by a New York food critic, then as probable fact by Texas Monthly magazine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Half Marathon#Downloads#St Louis Runner#Midwestern#Castlewood#French
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Justin Ra’s Galactic Jungle Music Will Unhinge Your Spirit

St. Louis-based artist Justin Ra has been playing music since he was a kid. As a child, he inherited his grandfather’s love of classical music and jazz. He sang in his local choir alongside his mother and took piano lessons at her behest. He spent high school listening to hip-hop and writing rap. He soon found his way to rock and started a small band — his first of many.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

A Home To “Delight & Amaze”

A jovial Kirkwood structure that entertained guests as the first-ever ice cream cones and cotton candy simultaneously debuted alongside it 12 decades ago is currently awaiting a buyer. More than 40 United States and territories were represented at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis through on-site tourism showcase buildings....
KIRKWOOD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: June 16 to 22

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre brings a packed week with Chicago on Saturday, June 18 and Dead & Company on Tuesday, June 21. Look out for Juneteenth-adjacent shows going down all weekend long with Femi Kuti leading the pack at the Sheldon on Friday, June 17. Whatever your flavor, St. Louis has you covered, but you should maybe consider bringing a covering of your own — for your face that is. Venues are starting to bring back COVID-19 precautions, so have your mask and/or proof of vaccination at the ready, and be sure to check online to see what will be required before going out for the night. Of course, this can be circumvented by sticking to outdoor shows, but this nasty heatwave we're in will make that hard. Regardless, we've built a calendar that should cater to just about any taste in the river city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Student Life

The St. Louis Metro: Two States, One City, Thousands of Strangers

A version of this story will be run in the print issue of Starting Line. Before coming to Washington University, I heard a lot of the same rhetoric about St. Louis. If people weren’t asking me “Where is St. Louis, again?” they were telling me about how dangerous the city is, cautioning against venturing too far off campus. For the majority of my freshman year, I heeded this advice, straying only occasionally from even the South 40 (it was peak COVID, to be fair).
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy