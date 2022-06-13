Tulsa Tough: Lamperti wins River Parks Crit and secures Omnium title
Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Lamperti (TRINITY Racing)
|1:08:45
|2
|Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Racing)
|0:00:01
|3
|Cesar Serna (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
|0:00:02
|4
|Alfredo Rodriguez (Best Buddies Racing)
|5
|Bryan Gomez (Best Buddies Racing)
|6
|Samuel Boardman (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|7
|Sugio Henao (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
|0:00:03
|8
|Oscar Pachon (DCC)
|9
|Drew Dillman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
|10
|Cade Bickmore (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
|0:00:06
|11
|Jonathan Brown (Blazers)
|12
|Colin Patterson (Automatic Racing)
|13
|Jack Shuckra (Empyr Cycling)
|0:00:07
|14
|Denis Rugovac (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
|0:00:09
|15
|Sam Morris (DCC)
|0:00:11
|16
|Andrew Giniat (CS Velo)
|0:00:16
|17
|Andrew Dewar (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|18
|Connor White (CS Velo)
|19
|Evan Bausbacher (Ride Bikes Bro)
|20
|Dillon Geary (Team Mack)
|21
|Preston Glace (Ride Bikes Bro)
|0:00:17
|22
|Mason Schofield (Space City Development Team - Chapeau Labs)
|23
|Patrick Welch (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
|0:00:19
|24
|Caleb Langley (First Internet Bank)
|0:00:21
|25
|Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing)
|26
|James Hilyer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|27
|Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing)
|0:00:34
|28
|Zach Stein (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:39
|29
|Frank Travieso (Blazers)
|0:00:51
|30
|Spencer Miller (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
|31
|Robert Sievve (Best Buddies Racing)
|0:00:53
|32
|Austin Gomes (Team Mack)
|0:00:54
|33
|Chris Tolley (Ride Bikes Bro)
|0:01:17
|34
|Ed Veal (Automatic Racing)
|0:01:32
|35
|Asa Black (First Internet Bank)
|0:01:35
|36
|Cruz Edvardo (ButcherBox Cycling)
|0:01:36
|37
|Tanner Ward (Best Buddies Racing)
|0:01:39
|38
|Henry York (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|0:02:00
|39
|Jamie Castaneda (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
|0:02:01
|40
|Jaun Esteban Arango (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
|0:03:21
|41
|Ricky Morales (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
|0:03:23
|42
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (DCC)
|43
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
|44
|Jonas Orset (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
|45
|Kody Babler (Flicker | Hub Bikes)
|46
|Sebastian Cano (Aminorip Factory Racing)
|0:03:24
|47
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|48
|Manuel Porzner (DCC)
|49
|Jim Maddock (Primal - Audi Denver)
|50
|Brenden Hardy (Above + Beyond Cancer p/b Bike World)
|51
|Liam White (ButcherBox Cycling)
|0:03:27
|52
|Cody Kaiser (Kinetic Cycles / Specialized / SRAM / Zipp)
|53
|Trey Shepard (First Internet Bank)
|54
|Eli Husted (ELBOWZ Racing)
|55
|Spencer Jones (ELBOWZ Racing)
|56
|Nasani Hennis (Miami Blazers)
|57
|Michael Allison (Move Up Elite Road)
|0:03:28
|58
|Conor Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|59
|Joe Waters (Empyr Cycling)
|60
|Ryan Wei (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|0:05:43
|61
|Samuel Blackmon (Nashville Local Cycling)
|62
|Mario Arroyave (Team Elevate Racing)
|63
|Pavle Kalaba (Space City Development Team - Chapeau Labs)
|64
|Caleb Smith (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|65
|Fabio Calabria (Pirelli)
|66
|Justin Bird (team Mack)
|67
|Liam Flanagan (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
|68
|Luke Feuerhelm (First internet Bank)
|69
|Cristian Rios (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
|70
|Lee Yarbro
|71
|Andy Heuser (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
|72
|Rex Roberts (Ride Bikes Bro)
|73
|Amir Danel (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
|74
|Branden Russell (Fount Cycling Guild)
|75
|Chris Wilson (Fount Cycling Guild)
|76
|Ethan Craine (Project Echelon Racing)
|77
|Kent Woermann (Move Up Elite Road)
|78
|Andrew Evans (The Bike Route)
|0:05:44
|79
|William Seitz (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|80
|Timothy j. Killelea (Nashville Local Cycling)
|81
|Jacob Slosar (Team Mack)
|82
|Cayden Whitehill (Team Mack)
|83
|Fred 6 Vincent (Team Elevate Racing)
|84
|Matt Bailey (Empyr Cycling)
|85
|Ian Borella (Team Mack)
|DNF
|Crawford Romello (Blazers)
|DNF
|Dennis Ramirez (DCC)
|DNF
|Austin Anderson (Empyr Cycling)
|DNF
|Bryce Olsen (Empyr Cycling)
|DNF
|Jonah Sanchez (Ride Bikes Bro)
|DNF
|Osias Lozano (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|DNF
|Lachlan Holliday (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|DNF
|Kevin Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|DNF
|Christopher Beall (Terun Elite)
|DNF
|Leonardo Hernandez (USMES)
|DNS
|Cory Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|DNS
|Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|DNS
|Gavin Hoover (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|DNS
|Alec Cowan (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|DNS
|Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|DNS
|Justin Bolde (Aminorip Factory Racing)
|DNS
|Tony Baca (Aminorip Factory Racing)
|DNS
|Thomas Salvesen (Automatic Racing)
|DNS
|Aldo Ilesic (Automatic Racing)
|DNS
|Nick Carter (Automatic Racing)
|DNS
|Ama Nsek (Best Buddies Racing)
|DNS
|Will Ross (Black Swift/Cycleton)
|DNS
|Dante Young (Blazers)
|DNS
|Joshua Kelly (Blazers)
|DNS
|Jack White (BSCG Support Clean Sport)
|DNS
|Oliver Flautt (ButcherBox Cycling)
|DNS
|Sam Rosenholtz (ButcherBox Cycling)
|DNS
|Cameron Beard (ButcherBox Cycling)
|DNS
|Nick White (ButcherBox Cycling)
|DNS
|Will Gleason (CS Velo)
|DNS
|Taylor Warren (CS Velo)
|DNS
|Ismael Collada Acosta (DCC)
|DNS
|Canyon Emmott (ELBOWZ Racing)
|DNS
|Patrick Casey (Empyr Cycling)
|DNS
|Alvin Escajeda (Endo Concept Team)
|DNS
|Johnny Purvis (First Internet Bank)
|DNS
|David Richter (Fount Cycling Guild)
|DNS
|Nathan Brown (Human Powered Health)
|DNS
|Nathan Surowiec (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
|DNS
|Sait Arana (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
|DNS
|Calvin Conaway (Midwestdevo)
|DNS
|Matt Ledbetter (Move Up Elite Road)
|DNS
|Jeremiah Stoller (Nashville Local Cycling)
|DNS
|Kyle Tiesler (Nashville Local Cycling)
|DNS
|Andrew Scarano (Nashville Local Cycling)
|DNS
|Stephen Hall (Pedal Mafia)
|DNS
|David Wright (Ponte Vedra Racing)
|DNS
|John Ryan (Premier Racing Texas)
|DNS
|John Heinlein (Project Echelon Racing)
|DNS
|Jordan Cheyne (Project Echelon Racing)
|DNS
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|DNS
|Stephen Pimental (Ride Bikes Bro)
|DNS
|Tayne Andrade (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Peter Behm (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Liam Flannery (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Alex Marr (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|DNS
|John Bowie (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|DNS
|Johnny Mitchell (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
|DNS
|Devraj Grewal (Space City Development Team - Chapeau Labs)
|DNS
|Sam Benedict (Specialized Project 74)
|DNS
|Tyler Cloutier (TCCX)
|DNS
|David Gaona (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
|DNS
|Jacob Kelly (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
|DNS
|Owen Gillott (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|DNS
|Chris Stuart (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
|DNS
|Tyler Locke (Team Corratec America)
|DNS
|Elvys Reyes (Team Corratec America)
|DNS
|Cesar Marte Arias (Team Corratec America)
|DNS
|Carlos Hernandez (Team Corratec America)
|DNS
|Ismael Sanchez (Team Corratec America)
|DNS
|Luke Pharis (Team Elevate Racing)
|DNS
|Mark Baerd (Team Elevate Racing)
|DNS
|Matt Mikul (Terun Elite)
|DNS
|Zackery Weimer (Terun Elite)
|DNS
|Aaron Beebe (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
|DNS
|Eli House (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
|DNS
|Jonathan Jacob (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
|DNS
|Chase Wark (Warks Cycling Services p/b Adventure Cycle & Ski)
|DNS
|Christopher Morales (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
|DNS
|Samuel (Hunter) Grove (L39ION of Los Angeles)
Comments / 0