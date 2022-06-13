ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Tough: Lamperti wins River Parks Crit and secures Omnium title

By Cyclingnews
 3 days ago
Image 1 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFMLM_0g9cBA5E00

Omnium Podium: Luke Lamperti (TRINITY Racing) winner, Alfredo Rodriguez (Best Buddies Racing) second and Brian Gomez (Best Buddies Racing) third (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Image 2 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zr1sx_0g9cBA5E00

Stage Podium after River Parks Criterium: Luke Lamperti (TRINITY Racing) 1st, Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Racing) second and Cesar Serna (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery) in third (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Image 3 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRSrg_0g9cBA5E00

Racing again without any teammates, Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing) did an excellent job of maintaining his position near the front of the field despite sweltering conditions. (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Image 4 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTn9i_0g9cBA5E00

L39ION of Los Angeles, lead here by Sam Boardman, Hunter Grove, and Alec Cohen, took control of the front early in an effort to keep control of the race and Ty Magner's lead in the omnium competition. (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Image 5 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKUPO_0g9cBA5E00

Here a group of four riders tries to open up a gap with an effort on Cry Baby Hill. The attack was quickly reabsorbed by the chasing peloton. (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Image 6 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnZSq_0g9cBA5E00

For the second race in a row, with one lap to go the Best Buddies Racing team took to the front of the race to lead out their sprinters Bryan Gomez and Alfredo Rodriguez. (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Image 7 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNDlD_0g9cBA5E00

Cry Baby Hill is a signature climb at Tulsa Tough on the final day (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Image 8 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPmmb_0g9cBA5E00

Andy Heuser (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery) entertains the fans on what is known locally as "Climax Corner", the highest point on the course while a spectator offers him a legitimate $2 bill. (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Results
Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result
1 Luke Lamperti (TRINITY Racing) 1:08:45
2 Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Racing) 0:00:01
3 Cesar Serna (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery) 0:00:02
4 Alfredo Rodriguez (Best Buddies Racing)
5 Bryan Gomez (Best Buddies Racing)
6 Samuel Boardman (L39ION of Los Angeles)
7 Sugio Henao (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM) 0:00:03
8 Oscar Pachon (DCC)
9 Drew Dillman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
10 Cade Bickmore (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co) 0:00:06
11 Jonathan Brown (Blazers)
12 Colin Patterson (Automatic Racing)
13 Jack Shuckra (Empyr Cycling) 0:00:07
14 Denis Rugovac (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery) 0:00:09
15 Sam Morris (DCC) 0:00:11
16 Andrew Giniat (CS Velo) 0:00:16
17 Andrew Dewar (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
18 Connor White (CS Velo)
19 Evan Bausbacher (Ride Bikes Bro)
20 Dillon Geary (Team Mack)
21 Preston Glace (Ride Bikes Bro) 0:00:17
22 Mason Schofield (Space City Development Team - Chapeau Labs)
23 Patrick Welch (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling) 0:00:19
24 Caleb Langley (First Internet Bank) 0:00:21
25 Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing)
26 James Hilyer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
27 Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing) 0:00:34
28 Zach Stein (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:39
29 Frank Travieso (Blazers) 0:00:51
30 Spencer Miller (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
31 Robert Sievve (Best Buddies Racing) 0:00:53
32 Austin Gomes (Team Mack) 0:00:54
33 Chris Tolley (Ride Bikes Bro) 0:01:17
34 Ed Veal (Automatic Racing) 0:01:32
35 Asa Black (First Internet Bank) 0:01:35
36 Cruz Edvardo (ButcherBox Cycling) 0:01:36
37 Tanner Ward (Best Buddies Racing) 0:01:39
38 Henry York (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team) 0:02:00
39 Jamie Castaneda (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM) 0:02:01
40 Jaun Esteban Arango (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM) 0:03:21
41 Ricky Morales (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM) 0:03:23
42 Francisco Lara Carbajal (DCC)
43 Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
44 Jonas Orset (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
45 Kody Babler (Flicker | Hub Bikes)
46 Sebastian Cano (Aminorip Factory Racing) 0:03:24
47 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
48 Manuel Porzner (DCC)
49 Jim Maddock (Primal - Audi Denver)
50 Brenden Hardy (Above + Beyond Cancer p/b Bike World)
51 Liam White (ButcherBox Cycling) 0:03:27
52 Cody Kaiser (Kinetic Cycles / Specialized / SRAM / Zipp)
53 Trey Shepard (First Internet Bank)
54 Eli Husted (ELBOWZ Racing)
55 Spencer Jones (ELBOWZ Racing)
56 Nasani Hennis (Miami Blazers)
57 Michael Allison (Move Up Elite Road) 0:03:28
58 Conor Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
59 Joe Waters (Empyr Cycling)
60 Ryan Wei (Team CLIF Bar Cycling) 0:05:43
61 Samuel Blackmon (Nashville Local Cycling)
62 Mario Arroyave (Team Elevate Racing)
63 Pavle Kalaba (Space City Development Team - Chapeau Labs)
64 Caleb Smith (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
65 Fabio Calabria (Pirelli)
66 Justin Bird (team Mack)
67 Liam Flanagan (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
68 Luke Feuerhelm (First internet Bank)
69 Cristian Rios (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
70 Lee Yarbro
71 Andy Heuser (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
72 Rex Roberts (Ride Bikes Bro)
73 Amir Danel (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
74 Branden Russell (Fount Cycling Guild)
75 Chris Wilson (Fount Cycling Guild)
76 Ethan Craine (Project Echelon Racing)
77 Kent Woermann (Move Up Elite Road)
78 Andrew Evans (The Bike Route) 0:05:44
79 William Seitz (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
80 Timothy j. Killelea (Nashville Local Cycling)
81 Jacob Slosar (Team Mack)
82 Cayden Whitehill (Team Mack)
83 Fred 6 Vincent (Team Elevate Racing)
84 Matt Bailey (Empyr Cycling)
85 Ian Borella (Team Mack)
DNF Crawford Romello (Blazers)
DNF Dennis Ramirez (DCC)
DNF Austin Anderson (Empyr Cycling)
DNF Bryce Olsen (Empyr Cycling)
DNF Jonah Sanchez (Ride Bikes Bro)
DNF Osias Lozano (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
DNF Lachlan Holliday (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
DNF Kevin Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
DNF Christopher Beall (Terun Elite)
DNF Leonardo Hernandez (USMES)
DNS Cory Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
DNS Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles)
DNS Gavin Hoover (L39ION of Los Angeles)
DNS Alec Cowan (L39ION of Los Angeles)
DNS Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
DNS Justin Bolde (Aminorip Factory Racing)
DNS Tony Baca (Aminorip Factory Racing)
DNS Thomas Salvesen (Automatic Racing)
DNS Aldo Ilesic (Automatic Racing)
DNS Nick Carter (Automatic Racing)
DNS Ama Nsek (Best Buddies Racing)
DNS Will Ross (Black Swift/Cycleton)
DNS Dante Young (Blazers)
DNS Joshua Kelly (Blazers)
DNS Jack White (BSCG Support Clean Sport)
DNS Oliver Flautt (ButcherBox Cycling)
DNS Sam Rosenholtz (ButcherBox Cycling)
DNS Cameron Beard (ButcherBox Cycling)
DNS Nick White (ButcherBox Cycling)
DNS Will Gleason (CS Velo)
DNS Taylor Warren (CS Velo)
DNS Ismael Collada Acosta (DCC)
DNS Canyon Emmott (ELBOWZ Racing)
DNS Patrick Casey (Empyr Cycling)
DNS Alvin Escajeda (Endo Concept Team)
DNS Johnny Purvis (First Internet Bank)
DNS David Richter (Fount Cycling Guild)
DNS Nathan Brown (Human Powered Health)
DNS Nathan Surowiec (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
DNS Sait Arana (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite Cycling)
DNS Calvin Conaway (Midwestdevo)
DNS Matt Ledbetter (Move Up Elite Road)
DNS Jeremiah Stoller (Nashville Local Cycling)
DNS Kyle Tiesler (Nashville Local Cycling)
DNS Andrew Scarano (Nashville Local Cycling)
DNS Stephen Hall (Pedal Mafia)
DNS David Wright (Ponte Vedra Racing)
DNS John Ryan (Premier Racing Texas)
DNS John Heinlein (Project Echelon Racing)
DNS Jordan Cheyne (Project Echelon Racing)
DNS Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
DNS Stephen Pimental (Ride Bikes Bro)
DNS Tayne Andrade (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
DNS Peter Behm (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
DNS Liam Flannery (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
DNS Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
DNS Alex Marr (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
DNS John Bowie (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
DNS Johnny Mitchell (Robson Forensic P/B Extra Sweet)
DNS Devraj Grewal (Space City Development Team - Chapeau Labs)
DNS Sam Benedict (Specialized Project 74)
DNS Tyler Cloutier (TCCX)
DNS David Gaona (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
DNS Jacob Kelly (Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery)
DNS Owen Gillott (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
DNS Chris Stuart (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
DNS Tyler Locke (Team Corratec America)
DNS Elvys Reyes (Team Corratec America)
DNS Cesar Marte Arias (Team Corratec America)
DNS Carlos Hernandez (Team Corratec America)
DNS Ismael Sanchez (Team Corratec America)
DNS Luke Pharis (Team Elevate Racing)
DNS Mark Baerd (Team Elevate Racing)
DNS Matt Mikul (Terun Elite)
DNS Zackery Weimer (Terun Elite)
DNS Aaron Beebe (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
DNS Eli House (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
DNS Jonathan Jacob (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team PB Athletic Brewing Co)
DNS Chase Wark (Warks Cycling Services p/b Adventure Cycle & Ski)
DNS Christopher Morales (Emanuel Ibarry and 2NDBIKE TEAM)
DNS Samuel (Hunter) Grove (L39ION of Los Angeles)

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
