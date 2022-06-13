2XL Giveaway: Win 4 Limited Edition 94.5 FMX T-Shirts

Once upon a time, everyone cool you knew from high school moved to Austin. They were all headed off to have some dope-ass life that you could only dream of, and you were feeling really lame for staying home and going to South Plains College. They were going to see all the good bands and eat all the good food and have all the fun and you were going to drink beer at Skooners until you died.

