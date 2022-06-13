ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2XL Giveaway: Win 4 Limited Edition 94.5 FMX T-Shirts

We've got a giveaway for 94.5 FMX's biggest fans. This is your shot to win four limited edition t-shirts that are size 2XL. The t-shirts included are:. FMX/Lubbock Arts Festival...

FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Best Kept Secret Lunch Spot

We all love a good healthy lunch, and this is one of the best-kept secret non-secrets places in Lubbock. When I first moved back to Lubbock in 2019, my mom and I were looking for a good place for lunch and wanted to try something new. I stumbled upon the Tea Room and have been a loyal customer ever since.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

What Strange Hell Lurks Within The Sad Sandbox At Maxey Park In Lubbock?

9 times out of 10, you probably walk right past this sandbox at Maxey Park toward the regular play area with your kids. There are hardly ever any children enjoying it or digging around in there. Are sandboxes just a thing of the past? Or is it because this box is usually so full of mystery that parents don't really feel safe letting kids play in there?
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

9 Better Late Than Never Summer In Lubbock Memes

It's so hot it's hard to think. I, therefore, just threw down on a quickie "Better-late-than-never-down-and-dirty" collection of Lubbock memes. Even though we should stay under one hundred degrees, it won't be much under one hundred degrees. You see the thing that makes these memes funny is the fact that your brain will be baked like a glob of cookie dough inside a malfunctioning air-fryer. Yes, it's not those high-high's, it's the fact that it's relentless and won't go away.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Top 10 Most Underrated Pan Dulce in Lubbock

In Lubbock, there's a rich Hispanic community from all parts of Mexico and South America. One of the things that brings us all together is our love of food. Specifically, a love of sweet bread, or as we call it, pan dulce. Many of us remember growing up and going...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Spotlight on Mariachi Mexico Lindo, Performing at the Buddy Holly Center Summer Showcase

The Buddy Holly Center's Summer Showcase for 2022 this week will feature not just one artist but a whole group of them known as Mariachi Mexico Lindo. Mariachi, the band's bread and butter, originated in West Mexico a few hundred years ago to convey stories or emotions. Mariachi Mexico Lindo doesn't just play mariachi music, but also country, motown and other genres with their own mariachi flair. Lubbock music lovers will get the opportunity to see this for themselves as the group takes the stage at the Meadows Courtyard at the Buddy Holly Center Thursday, June 16th, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Video: Lubbock TikToker Jokes About Buying Gas on the Eastside

We came across a TikTok video by user @tono806_ in which he comically displays what it's like to buy gas in the middle of the night on Avenue A in Lubbock, Texas. I've done it before, and you probably have, too. Of course, those weren't actually gunshots happening there. It's...
FMX 94.5

Forget Moving to Austin, You’ll Just Come Crawling Back to Lubbock

Once upon a time, everyone cool you knew from high school moved to Austin. They were all headed off to have some dope-ass life that you could only dream of, and you were feeling really lame for staying home and going to South Plains College. They were going to see all the good bands and eat all the good food and have all the fun and you were going to drink beer at Skooners until you died.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

What You Missed From Anime Lubbock 2022

Anime Lubbock was this past weekend and it was a blast. Anime lovers from all over the Hub City came together to enjoy this convention that was developed just for them. If you weren’t able to make it, or you just want to re-live the amazing event, you’re in the right place. The weekend was full of fantastic panels, friendly special guests, and talented artists that were all there for the same thing - Anime.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX To Announce Four Additional Shows

I told you this was going to happen. Everybody wants to get back on the road right now. Everyone wants to reconnect with their fanbases, and everyone needs stopover dates in between the mega festivals (when allowed). Since we can't say "boo" about a show on the internet without someone...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is It Legal to Bury Your Pet in Lubbock?

I'm sorry that someday your pet will die. I'm also sorry I had to type that. Someday your pet is going to cross the rainbow bridge and you're going to be left with its earthly remains. You then have to make a decision about what to do when you're already upset. All this sucks, right?
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

9 Really Annoying Things About Lubbock Texas

It's possible to love a place and want better. Just like a kid you want to make better grades, it's hoped that someday Lubbock will try a little harder in some areas. With that in mind, here are some things to work on. The Lack of Planning. Everything is moving...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Montelongo Pool Is Closed for Good This Year

Back in May, I told you that the Montelongo Pool will not open with the other pools on Memorial weekend due to much-needed repairs. The pool was then supposed to open on June 11th, but that didn't happen. Folks who love this pool got some really sad news today. Montelongo...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Will Lubbock Soon Smell Like It Cut the Cheese?

The big cheese plant just broke ground in Lubbock. There's no doubt that the new Leprino Cheese Plant is going to be great for the Lubbock economy. Heck, the facility itself is worth a cool billion. The question is, will Lubbock smell like mozzarella 24/7?. The plant is located in...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

WTF: No More Cussing at Buffalo Springs Lake?

Jeez, way to ruin my weekend plans. Apparently, Buffalo Springs Lake is looking for some public input on a few newly proposed and highly controversial ordinances. These new rules would absolutely suck the fun out of a day at the lake, and with the new $15 per person gate fee it almost seems like they just don't want anyone to come there anymore at all.
BUFFALO SPRINGS, TX
FMX 94.5

Can’t Find an Employee at Walmart in Lubbock? Try This Great Hack

How many times have you stood at an empty counter at Walmart waiting for an associate?. Just recently, I went to purchase a fishing license and stood in the sporting goods area for at least half an hour waiting until I snagged an employee walking by and asked them to page someone to help me, which then led to another 30-minute wait.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Buffalo Springs Lake Is Trying to Ban Foul Language, Loud Music & Playing Catch

Buffalo Springs Lake is seeking public input on some controversial proposed ordinances they're looking to put into place. Buffalo Springs Lake staff, the ordinance committee members and the board of directors will be hosting a forum Thursday, June 16th, 2022 inside the Buffalo Springs Lake Party House at 7 p.m. Fortunately, they're waiving the new $15 per adult gate fee for those who want to attend the meetings.
BUFFALO SPRINGS, TX
FMX 94.5

Live in the Lap of Luxury Inside This Beautiful Million-Dollar Lubbock Home

South Lubbock is ever-growing and changing as the years pass. There are always new homes and businesses popping up as Lubbock develops and expands. Because of the amount of land available in South Lubbock, you can find a lot of large homes that were built out there over the past few years. Many of these homes end up costing over a million dollars because of their size, location and luxurious style.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

