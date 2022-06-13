2 N.C. women charged after children in their care allegedly hit with metal knuckles

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- Two women face charges after children in their care were allegedly hit with metal knuckles.

According to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, June 10, at around 12:43 p.m., the Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services was alerted about child abuse allegations against Natalie "Shane" Childress of 6583 Gold Creek Road in Connelly Spring, North Carolina. She had allegedly "struck children in her care and control with a pair of metal knuckles, inflicting serious physical injury."

Authorities reportedly tried to contact the mother of the children at the home, Jessica Sanders, and Sanders told Child Protective Services that the children were not at the residence.

Upon a search, the Sheriff's Office says deputies found the children hiding in the home, and due to their injures, they were transported to a hospital.

The women were interviewed, and Childress was arrested and charged with negligent child abuse inflicting severe bodily injury, WCNC-TV reports. Sanders was reportedly arrested and charged with aiding/abetting negligent child abuse inflicting severe bodily injury.

The two women were booked into the Burke County Magistrate with bond set at $250,000, according to the Sheriff's Office.