ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, GA

Dad reportedly kills 1-year-old daughter, her mother, injures grandmother before shooting himself

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQe2s_0g9c8J5v00

COVINGTON, Ga. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man reportedly kidnapped his 1-year-old daughter over the weekend, fatally shot her mother, injured her grandmother and then the little girl near a church before turning the gun on himself.

On Sunday, June 12, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for Jaquari Bennett. She was last seen with the suspect and her father, Darian Javaris Bennett, and was believed to be traveling in a black Honda Accord in Covington.

Later that day, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Jaquari died.

According to WXIA-TV, Newton County Sheriff Sgt. Jack Redlinger said deputies responded to a shooting call at about 11:14 p.m. Saturday on Chandler Field Drive.

When deputies arrived at the home, they reportedly located 38-year-old Keshawn Washington fatally shot and her mother suffering from gunshot wounds. The mother reportedly told deputies Bennett took Jaquari with him. She was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

WXIA reports Washington’s two other children, ages 11 and 12, were home at the time of the shooting.

Bennett called the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and said he was at a church on Riverdale Road and Adams Drive, WAGA-TV reports. He allegedly threatened to hurt his daughter, and ultimately killed her before fatally shooting himself.

According to WAGA, Jaquari and Bennett were found dead in the woods.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Georgia preschool teachers arrested after parents see alleged abuse on class livestream

ROSWELL, Ga. (TCD) -- Two preschool teachers were taken into custody this week after a parent witnessed alleged abusive behavior during a livestream of the class. On Wednesday, June 8, the Roswell Police Department announced 40-year-old Zeina Alostwani and 19-year-old Soriana Briceno were arrested on charges of first-degree cruelty to children. According to the police department, a parent contacted Parker-Chase Preschool June 3 after they logged onto the livestream and saw "concerning physical contact between Alostwani and Briceno against several children in the classroom."
ROSWELL, GA
thesource.com

Atlanta Rapper Trouble Reportedly Shot and Killed While Visiting a Woman, Warrant Issued for Murder Suspect

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Atlanta rapper Trouble, born Mariel Orr, was shot and killed. Local outlet CBS46 reports Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Lake St. James apartments after a shooting report near 3:20 a.m. Trouble (35) was found on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was killed.
ATLANTA, GA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

29K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy