Dad reportedly kills 1-year-old daughter, her mother, injures grandmother before shooting himself

COVINGTON, Ga. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man reportedly kidnapped his 1-year-old daughter over the weekend, fatally shot her mother, injured her grandmother and then the little girl near a church before turning the gun on himself.

On Sunday, June 12, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for Jaquari Bennett. She was last seen with the suspect and her father, Darian Javaris Bennett, and was believed to be traveling in a black Honda Accord in Covington.

Later that day, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Jaquari died.

According to WXIA-TV, Newton County Sheriff Sgt. Jack Redlinger said deputies responded to a shooting call at about 11:14 p.m. Saturday on Chandler Field Drive.

When deputies arrived at the home, they reportedly located 38-year-old Keshawn Washington fatally shot and her mother suffering from gunshot wounds. The mother reportedly told deputies Bennett took Jaquari with him. She was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

WXIA reports Washington’s two other children, ages 11 and 12, were home at the time of the shooting.

Bennett called the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and said he was at a church on Riverdale Road and Adams Drive, WAGA-TV reports. He allegedly threatened to hurt his daughter, and ultimately killed her before fatally shooting himself.

According to WAGA, Jaquari and Bennett were found dead in the woods.