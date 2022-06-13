ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC adds 3 destinations to 'high' risk list, including Mexico

By Forrest Brown, Marnie Hunter
 2 days ago
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday placed three new destinations in its "high" risk category for Covid-19, including Mexico and the United Arab...

Comments / 33

Guadalupe Toledo
2d ago

I’m in México right now and so many happy tourist no complain and everyone feel safe

Reply(2)
13
Randy
2d ago

Cdc has no merit. Don’t care what they have to say about anything

Reply
14
Todd Palin
2d ago

Mexico is level 3 but the border remains open?

Reply
25
