Gorillas chase unwanted guest in zoo enclosure
A German shepherd became trapped inside a gorilla habitat at the San...www.cnn.com
Who in their right mind takes an animal to a wild animal park. Never mind - obviously those people who feel they need to take their animals everywhere aren’t in their right mind.
So glad they saved that doggie! I hope it doesn’t have nightmares!…I’m sure he didn’t mean to get in there. So horrifying for this baby! Thank you so very much for saving this sweet soul!….🙏🏻✝️❤️
