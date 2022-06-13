MSNBC's Katy Tur says she was 'puzzled' when her father came out to her as transgender

Don’t expect Meghan McCain to post happy reunion photos with her former colleagues at The View. After leaving the show in August 2021, Meghan, 37, revealed that she has only really stayed in touch with one of her former co-hosts: Sunny Hostin. “She’s the only cast member I still have a relationship with,” Megan said on Stitcher’s Reality with The King podcast, telling host Carlos King that she has “such love for her and respect for her. She’s a really good person, and she didn’t demonize me the way a lot of other people did, for whatever that’s worth.”

