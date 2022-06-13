ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Take A Peek Inside 'The Hobbit House' The Most Expensive Airbnb in Arkansas

By Wes
Power 95.9
Power 95.9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As you can see the Hobbit House is made up of three distinct areas and they are all unique and constructed from recycled...

power959.com

Comments / 0

Lincoln Report

3 Special Small Towns in Arkansas

If you're looking for a truly unique experience, then you need to head to one of Arkansas's small towns. These charming communities offer a glimpse into the state's fascinating history and culture. You'll find friendly locals, delicious food, and plenty of things to see and do. And best of all, small towns are the perfect place to slow down and appreciate the simple things in life. So if you're looking for an unforgettable vacation, be sure to add an Arkansas small town to your list.
ARKANSAS STATE
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
okcfox.com

Rare 'Uncle Sam Diamond' be put on display at the Smithsonian

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A rare Arkansas diamond, that hasn't been seen on US soil since 1974, has resurfaced and is set to be placed on display at the Smithsonian Friday morning. According to Glenn Worthington, author of many books on diamonds in Arkansas, the Uncle Sam Diamond will...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
#The Hobbit
KATV

Arkansas wildlife refuge helps rescue 4 cats tied to 'Joe Exotic' zoo

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas wildlife refuge teamed up with California zoo officials to rescue four big cats after officials said a drive-thru roadside zoo in northeast Oklahoma left the animals abandoned. On June 10, Oakland Zoo in Oakland, CA, and the globally accredited big cat sanctuaries, Turpentine...
Power 95.9

Saharan Dust Cloud Is Back, Descends on Texas and Arkansas

Remember the Saharan dust that fell upon the Ark-La-Tex a couple of months ago? It's back and may make it a little rough for those with respiratory issues. The good news is our sunsets and sunrises should look fantastic for the next several days, the bad news is, it's because of the Saharan dust in our upper atmosphere settling here in East Texas and Southwest Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

Smithsonian Museum Home to the Largest Diamond Found in Arkansas

The Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C. is now the home of a rare Arkansas diamond that hasn't been seen since 1974 in the United States. The "Uncle Sam Diamond" is said to be the largest ever found in the U.S. was at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro. The diamond was discovered in 1924 in the park, according to Glen Worthington, the author of several books on diamonds in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Power 95.9

These 5 Kids Are Missing In Arkansas Since May

Can you help find these 5 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since May 1. This morning my phone was going crazy to an amber alert. It was for a kid in Honey Grove Texas. She is a 13-year-old Kionna Braxton. Here are the specifics of the current amber alert on the Texarkana Texas Police Department Facebook Page.
ARKANSAS STATE
newsdirect.com

CoorsTek Continues to Grow its Capabilities in Arkansas

CoorsTek, a global leader in engineered ceramics manufacturing, joined local, county, and state officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Advanced Materials Processing (AMP) expansion at its Benton, Arkansas facility. CoorsTek AMP produces the materials needed to make technical ceramics products across the globe and is an essential part of...
BENTON, AR
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Romantic Getaways In Arkansas You Must Try

Are you looking for romantic getaways in Arkansas? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through the best places to visit in Arkansas for couples and there is something for everyone!. Arkansas may not be the first place you think of when you think...
ARKANSAS STATE
