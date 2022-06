(The Center Square) – State regulators are considering a $38 million proposal for refunds to Commonwealth Edison customers in connection with a federal bribery scandal. The utility agreed in a federal deferred prosecution agreement that it tried to bribe people close to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, in an influence campaign that lasted nearly a decade. The utility admitted that it sought to influence Madigan by placing his associates into jobs requiring little or no work.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO