CORVALLIS, Ore. – To get back to Omaha, Auburn successfully navigated the Oregon Trail. SEC saves leader Blake Burkhalter retired the last eight batters to preserve No. 14 Auburn's 4-3 victory Monday over No. 3 Oregon State to win the Corvallis Super Regional at Goss Stadium, sending the Tigers to the College World Series for the second time in three seasons.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO