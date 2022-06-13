ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congrats Justus! Welcome to the Mug Club

By Sponsored Content by Dunkin'
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongrats to this week’s Dunkin’ Mug Club winner, Justus Mestas!. Dunkin’ and Loving Living Local have partnered to...

Mashed

The 'Scary' Reason Buddy Valastro Nearly Missed Buddy Vs. Duff Season 3

The race was tight at the tail end of "Buddy vs. Duff" Season 3, according to Guilty Eats. The two stars arrived at last year's finale with everything tied up; each had scored a win from a previous season, and each had accrued 1,600 points from the current competition. Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman, along with their teams, dedicated themselves to a three-day cake-making extravaganza during which each team built a giant replica of a monster: Goldman's a Frankenstein-like creation and Valastro's a Godzilla lookalike. But the finals — and the entire season, for that matter — almost didn't happen, thanks to a gruesome injury Valastro sustained a year earlier.
