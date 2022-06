Things are not looking up for cryptocurrency investors. Prices continue to fall and it is not about to stop. Bitcoin, the king of digital currencies, has just fallen to its lowest level for a year and a half. Bitcoin was trading around $25,344.41 at the time of writing, according to data firm CoinGecko. Earlier, prices had fallen to $24,903.49, levels not seen since December 2020.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO